SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Mayor Darrell Steinberg is proposing a resolution that would allow a city-owned building on Auburn Boulevard to become a homeless shelter.
He posted a video message on social media and in it, said:
“I think there’s not any excuse to allow a city-owned asset, that’s not being used for anything else, to lay fallow and not be used for this essential purpose.”
Mayor Steinberg wants the center to be open 24/7 and serve as a so-called "navigation center" that would connect to services like finding housing, getting state IDs, and obtaining mental heath, and medical care.
The city council will take up the plan when they meet on July 19.
