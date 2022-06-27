VALLEJO (CBS13) — Fairfield Police officers safely arrested a suspect after he shot at them during a car chase.
On June 26, around 10 p.m., officers tried to perform a traffic stop on the 3000 block of North Texas Street in Fairfield.READ MORE: 'You're Scaring Kids': Crowd Combats Anti-Pride Protesters At Children's Museum By Singing
The driver refused to stop and led the police on a chase.
While attempting to escape the police, the driver, later identified as Patrick Hall, shot at officers, hitting their windshield and the driver’s side headrest, nearly hitting the officer.READ MORE: Rivers See Crowds With Triple-Digit Heat, Also Rescue Calls
The chase continued into Vallejo, where officers used a spike strip to pop the tires.
Eventually, the car came to a stop near Griffin and Gateway.
Hall opened fire again, and police shot back, injuring him.MORE NEWS: Dispute At Knights Ferry Recreation Area Turns Violent, Vehicle Hits 4 People
He was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No officers were wounded.