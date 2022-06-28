SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — An Atwater man was killed after a truck slammed into a tree near Auburn Monday night.
The California Highway Patrol says the crash happened shortly before 11 p.m. on Auburn Folsom Road, near the Lees Lane intersection.
Officers say a pickup truck was heading southbound when, for an unknown reason, the driver veered to the right and went off the roadway.
The truck then crashed into a tree and a fence.
Medics pronounced the driver dead at the scene. His name has not been released, but officers have identified him as a 31-year-old Atwater resident.
Auburn is located roughly 40 miles northeast of Sacramento.