DIXON (CBS13) — Detectives are investigating after a body was found inside a garbage truck in Yolo County, police said Tuesday.
The Dixon Police Department said they were contacted by Davis police who stated that a waste disposal service reported finding the body when a truck driver from the city of Dixon deposited trash at a dump in the area.
Investigators believe the death to be accidental. Dixon police said it appears a person climbed into a dumpster and was still inside when a truck performed a trash pickup.
An autopsy will be performed by Yolo County Coroner’s Office. The deceased has not yet been identified.