CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Body Found, Dixon News, Yolo County News

DIXON (CBS13) — Detectives are investigating after a body was found inside a garbage truck in Yolo County, police said Tuesday.

The Dixon Police Department said they were contacted by Davis police who stated that a waste disposal service reported finding the body when a truck driver from the city of Dixon deposited trash at a dump in the area.

Investigators believe the death to be accidental. Dixon police said it appears a person climbed into a dumpster and was still inside when a truck performed a trash pickup.

An autopsy will be performed by Yolo County Coroner’s Office. The deceased has not yet been identified.