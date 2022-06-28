STOCKTON (CBS13) – The Stockton Police Department has released new surveillance video evidence in hopes of cracking a homicide case that happened almost five years ago.
On June 28, 2017, Stockton police officers responded to a call reporting a shooting near Valverde Park in Stockton. According to the Stockton Police Department, the officers arrived at the scene shortly after being called to find Ramon Concha Jr. suffering from a gunshot wound.READ MORE: Firefighters Battling 350-Acre Rice Fire In Nevada County; Some Evacuation Orders Issued
He was pronounced dead at the scene.READ MORE: Teen Shot In Head On Lodi Freeway; 3 Arrested
The video released Tuesday shows two unidentified suspects getting in and out of their vehicles which are described as a mid-2000s gold Nissan Murano and a late 2000’s to early 2010’s dark Honda Ridgeline with a silver roof rack.MORE NEWS: Large Vegetation Fire South Of Davis Affecting Air Quality
Police have not said why the video has not been released until now.