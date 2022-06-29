YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) — The person found dead inside a Yolo County garbage truck on Tuesday was identified as a Dixon resident.
The Dixon Police Department said a coroner identified the body as Miguel Peñuelas.
Dixon police said that they were contacted by Davis police who said that a waste disposal service found the body while dropping off trash collected from the city of Dixon.
Investigators said it appears Peñuelas climbed into a dumpster about an hour before a truck came to pick it up and covered himself with cardboard.
The driver discovered the body when disposing of the contents of the truck at a dump in Yolo County.
There were no signs of foul play and the death appears to be accidental, police said.