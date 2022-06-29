LATHROP (CBS13) — Confusion and then chaos erupted in a small community surrounding a man-made lake in Lathrop.
An 11-year-old boy who's non-verbal with autism wandered away from his home. In fewer than 30 minutes, his family had called 911 and sheriff's deputies were on the way.
That’s when things got confusing.
“I was starting to get emotional on the 911 call,” said Lailani Sahagun.
"I was starting to get emotional on the 911 call," said Lailani Sahagun.

Lailani showed CBS13 how it all unfolded when a woman brought the boy to her house because he thought it was his home. Lailani said she tried to tell the boy it wasn't his home and that she'd help him find his home but the boy continued through her backyard.
“I’m on the phone with 911, I just get a hold of someone and the little boy jets out of our backyard, runs across the street towards the lake and literally undresses and jumps right in,” she said.
It was Lailani’s call that got San Joaquin County sheriff’s deputies there within minutes.
“You take a few more steps and I, myself, I dropped. So I wasn’t touching the floor and at that point, I knew the juvenile wasn’t touching the floor. He was treading water with his neck above,” said Deputy Silva who has a son around the same age. “It was a little bit of a situation for me to where if it was my child, I would jump in the water and save him. So there was no hesitation.”
“I think they’re amazing. They jumped in the water, I mean, they were in full uniform standing there,” said Robin. “And they had their arms around the boy who was probably terrified.”
"It's humbling. It's humbling because you know that you're doing something right and that people are seeing the good in it and what law enforcement is doing day in and day out," said Deputy Silva.
Deputies call it a freak accident and commend the community for jumping into action to help the boy. He has wandered away from his home before but he’s now back home safe with his family.