SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The brother of the Inderkum High School basketball star who was hit and killed by former Placer County CEO Todd Leopold has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.
The lawsuit is seeking damages from Leopold, including costs of the funeral and burial of 18-year-old Anthony Williams.
Rocklin police say Williams was walking in the street at night in March when Leopold hit and killed him. After a weeks-long investigation, Leopold was not charged in the crash.
Leopold resigned from his position this week.
The Placer County Board of Supervisors had already announced plans to terminate him after investigating an unrelated discrimination and harassment complaint.