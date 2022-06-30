SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — California Highway Patrol is saying thank you to the passersby who jumped in to help an officer dealing with a combative DUI suspect along Interstate 80.
The incident happened just after 3 p.m. Wednesday. CHP says they got a report about a possible DUI suspect along the eastbound side of the freeway near Madison Avenue.
An officer managed to catch up to the suspect just after it rear-ended a big rig in the area.
The suspect then started fighting with the officer – and even allegedly grabbed the officer’s duty weapon at one point.
Noticing the situation, some passing motorists stopped to help.
CHP says, without that extra help, the situation could have ended much differently.