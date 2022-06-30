Cain Velasquez, Former UFC Champ Charged In Bay Area Shooting, Sues Man Over Alleged Molesting Of Young SonCain Velasquez, the former UFC heavyweight champion accused of trying to kill the man he claims molested his 4-year-old son, is suing the man and his family who own a daycare where the alleged molestation occurred. Velasquez was arrested in San Jose, California, last February after he shot at a pickup truck carrying the man through busy streets in three Silicon Valley cities, ramming the vehicle with his own truck during a high-speed chase, prosecutors said.

Sacramento Man Arrested On Suspicion Of Lewd Acts With ChildrenA Sacramento man has been arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids that spanned decades. On June 17, Jerry Don Egy, 45, was arrested on three counts of lewd acts with a child under 14 and 15 while using force and violence, according to the Sacramento County Sherriff’s Office. The acts were committed over a 30-year time period.

Nancy Pelosi Receives Communion In Vatican Amid Abortion DebateU.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi met with Pope Francis on Wednesday and received Communion during a papal Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica, witnesses said, despite her position in support of abortion rights. Pelosi’s home archbishop, San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone, has said he will no longer allow her to receive the sacrament in his archdiocese because of her support for abortion rights. Cordileone, a conservative, has said Pelosi must either repudiate her support for abortion or stop speaking publicly of her Catholic faith.

Northern California 12 p.m. Weather Forecast: Jun. 30, 2022Tracy Humphrey explains how the next seven days of weather is going to look.

Woodland High Starting At 8:30 a.m. This FallBeginning this fall high schools in the nation’s most populous state can’t start before 8:30 a.m. and middle schools can’t start before 8 a.m. under a 2019 first-in-the-nation law forbidding earlier start times.

