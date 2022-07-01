Many greater Sacramento Valley communities are putting on events and firework shows this Fourth of July season.
The following parades and fireworks are scheduled to happen:
37th Annual Rancho Cordova (2 day event)
Location: Hagan Park
Price: $10 parking (cash only), $5 admission online, free for ages 5 and under
July 3 from 4 p.m. – 11 p.m.
July 4 at 9 a.m. All American Mile Road Race and parade, 9:45 p.m. fireworks show
Includes: food, beer, carnival rides, concerts, the circus and fireworks
Carnival by Los Marolitos Circus (tumblers, acrobats, aerialists, trapeze artists and contortionists): July 3 and 4 from 5-7 p.m.
Cripple Creek Band and Queens Nation: July 3 and 4 from 4-8 p.m.
Arden Park 4th Bike Parade
Location: Arden Park
Price: free
10 a.m. parade starts
11 a.m. – 1 p.m. pool access
Includes live music, a kids zone, raffle, and food
Register here
July 4th 5 Mile Run/Walk
Location: Glenn Hill Park
Price: Free (donations encouraged to WEAVE against domestic violence and sexual assault in Sacramento County)
6:45 a.m. on-site registration opens
Includes live music, food trucks, games, contest and craft shops
Annual Fourth of July Family Blast
Location: El Dorado County Fair and Event Center in Placerville
Price: $5 per person, free admission for kids under 6, $10 tier parking
$30 for carload option or $75 RV package (includes overnight parking) for up to 6
Cash only at the door
3-9:30 p.m. interactive games and sports
6-10 p.m. live music with Dream and the Dreamer
9:30-10 p.m. firework show
Fourth on the Field
Location: Sutter Health Park
Hosted by Sacramento River Cats
Price: $12 general, $9 family four-pack, $20 club access for patrons age 21+
6 p.m. -11p.m.
9:30 p.m. fireworks show
Includes food trucks, games (potato sack race, contests, splash pad and play structure for kids, beer garden for adults) and Rod Stinson Bad live music
Tickets here
Flying Into the Fourth
Location: Aerospace Museum of California
Price: $15 general admissions (age 18+), $10 student (age 4-17), senior (age 65+), veteran and teacher with ID, free to children 3 and under
July 2 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Includes Amelia Bearhart and friends for activities and crafts (pinwheels, windsocks, firework art, etc.)
Tickets here
Salute to the Red, White and Blue
Location: Elk Grove Park
Price: free
5:00 p.m. start-time
5:30 p.m. Let Freedom Ride Bike Parade
Includes fireworks, food and music
If there’s another event you think should be added to this list, please email the details to web@viacomcbs.com.