Many greater Sacramento Valley communities are putting on events and firework shows this Fourth of July season.

The following parades and fireworks are scheduled to happen:

37th Annual Rancho Cordova (2 day event)

Location: Hagan Park

Price: $10 parking (cash only), $5 admission online, free for ages 5 and under

July 3 from 4 p.m. – 11 p.m.

July 4 at 9 a.m. All American Mile Road Race and parade, 9:45 p.m. fireworks show

Includes: food, beer, carnival rides, concerts, the circus and fireworks

Carnival by Los Marolitos Circus (tumblers, acrobats, aerialists, trapeze artists and contortionists): July 3 and 4 from 5-7 p.m.

Cripple Creek Band and Queens Nation: July 3 and 4 from 4-8 p.m.

Arden Park 4th Bike Parade

Location: Arden Park

Price: free

10 a.m. parade starts

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. pool access

Includes live music, a kids zone, raffle, and food

July 4th 5 Mile Run/Walk

Location: Glenn Hill Park

Price: Free (donations encouraged to WEAVE against domestic violence and sexual assault in Sacramento County)

6:45 a.m. on-site registration opens

Includes live music, food trucks, games, contest and craft shops

Annual Fourth of July Family Blast

Location: El Dorado County Fair and Event Center in Placerville

Price: $5 per person, free admission for kids under 6, $10 tier parking

$30 for carload option or $75 RV package (includes overnight parking) for up to 6

Cash only at the door

3-9:30 p.m. interactive games and sports

6-10 p.m. live music with Dream and the Dreamer

9:30-10 p.m. firework show

Fourth on the Field

Location: Sutter Health Park

Hosted by Sacramento River Cats

Price: $12 general, $9 family four-pack, $20 club access for patrons age 21+

6 p.m. -11p.m.

9:30 p.m. fireworks show

Includes food trucks, games (potato sack race, contests, splash pad and play structure for kids, beer garden for adults) and Rod Stinson Bad live music

Flying Into the Fourth

Location: Aerospace Museum of California

Price: $15 general admissions (age 18+), $10 student (age 4-17), senior (age 65+), veteran and teacher with ID, free to children 3 and under

July 2 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Includes Amelia Bearhart and friends for activities and crafts (pinwheels, windsocks, firework art, etc.)

Salute to the Red, White and Blue

Location: Elk Grove Park

Price: free

5:00 p.m. start-time

5:30 p.m. Let Freedom Ride Bike Parade

Includes fireworks, food and music

