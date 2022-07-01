FOLSOM (CBS13) — It’s been a long road to recovery for Marine Corps Sgt. Tyler Vargas-Andrews, who was one of 18 Marines hurt in a suicide bombing at the Kabul airport last August.

“Tyler is an inspiring young man,” said family friend Joe Thusen. “He’s a Marine’s Marine.”

Thusen is a former Marine.

Vargas-Andrews was the most critically injured in the blast, losing his left leg at the hip and his right arm above the elbow.

“And for Tyler himself, just to have him come home is a blessing in itself as well, and we’re very thankful he’s coming home,” Thusen said.

Vargas-Andrew inspired people near and far. The nonprofit Warfighters Overwatch brought together his hometown of Folsom to hang yellow ribbons around town and design homemade “welcome home” signs, all to show how appreciated his sacrifice truly is.

“I have shed many tears and prayed many prayers of just peace and healing and understanding over their whole family,” said Devera Handy, a military mom.

Vargas-Andrews has been in extensive medical care at Walter Reed Military Medical Center in Maryland, undergoing 43 surgeries so far.

He had a lacerated liver and a hole in his bladder from shrapnel, and yet, he’s determined to make a strong recovery and walk for his community this weekend.

“He needs to feel the love and support of the community that’s been here the entire time hoping and praying that he’s going to come through this on the other side,” said Danny O’Neel, the founder of Warfighters Overwatch.

“It just makes your heart melt, it brings tears to your eyes,” Thusen said. “And it’s just such a blessing to see everybody here representing the city of Folsom and the community throughout the area of Sacramento.”