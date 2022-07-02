MODESTO (CBS13) — A 15-year-old shot early Saturday morning in the 900 block of Inez Drive has been taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.
Officers were called to the scene around 1 a.m. for reports of a shooting, according to Modesto Police.
When they arrived, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
It is unclear whether there have been any arrests.
Police say they are in the early stages of the investigation and will update when they have more information.