By CBS13 Staff
ELK GROVE (CBS13) — The Field of Flags will remain open through 9 p.m. Monday in Elk Grove.

Sponsored by the Elk Grove-based End of Watch Fund, it honors first responders and fallen officers including Elk Grove’s own Ty Lenehan who was killed by a wrong way driver in January.

Among the others honored are fallen Galt Officer Kevin Tonn, killed when responding to a burglary call in 2013.

The field is located at Harvest Church, 10385 E. Stockton Boulevard, in Elk Grove. It is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday and Monday, and includes rows of flags sponsored by donors.

The End of Watch organization’s outreach includes preparing snack bags for officers when they attend fellow officers’ funerals.

To learn more, visit www.endofwatchfund.com/field-of-flags.