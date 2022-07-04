RIO VISTA (CBS13/AP) — Three men are missing and presumed dead in California after a child was caught in a river current and they swam out in an attempt to rescue him, authorities said.
The boy was swept away at a popular boating and swimming destination called Three Mile Slough on Sunday. Rescuers pulled the boy from the water and he wasn't hurt but three of his relatives were pulled under after they went in after him, said Rio Vista Battalion Chief Brandon Wilson.
People "saw them go under and never saw them come back," Wilson said.
Authorities searched for the men for two hours in hopes of rescuing them but later transitioned to a recovery operation.
As of Monday, the men are still missing.
