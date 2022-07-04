SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Protesters walked onto Interstate 5 in Downtown Sacramento and blocked traffic on Fourth of July morning.
The protesters appear to have been part of the “Bans Off Our Bodies” march that was happening at the California State Capitol earlier in the day.
Around noon, dozens of protesters were seen walking up the onramp onto the freeway. A large group was then able to block traffic for a time.
Traffic backed up through downtown Sacramento on both sides of I-5. Officers were eventually able to move the protesters off of the freeway.
Sacramento police said the protesters eventually started moving through the streets of downtown after coming off the freeway, impacting traffic again. The group ended their march on the west steps of the State Capitol.