By CBS13 Staff
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Firefighters rescue a cat after a fire at a Midtown Sacramento home early Monday morning.

Sacramento Fire says crews responded to the 2000 block of N Street and found a well-involved fire. It appears the flames had started on the alley side and spread to the attic of a home, prompting firefighters to call for a second alarm.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire and no injuries were reported.

One cat was rescued during the fire and will be reunited with its owners.

Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.