SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A shooting near a Downtown Sacramento nightclub left one person dead and several others hurt early Monday morning.

The incident happened in the area of 15th and L streets.

Sacramento police have confirmed that one person has died and four people were hurt in the shooting. No information about the extent of the injuries has been released.

Please help if you have any information about last night’s shooting by using the QR code to upload evidence to @SacPolice. https://t.co/doFRCgPegj pic.twitter.com/xNyk0OZlO8 — @mayor_Steinberg (@Mayor_Steinberg) July 4, 2022

Family has identified the man killed as Greg Najee Grimes, a 31-year-old man who was an assistant football coach at Inderkum High School in Sacramento.

“He was the first student athlete to receive a scholarship at Inderkum for Boise State and came back to his alma mater at Inderkum to teach special ed as well as coach DLINE for varsity,” Grimes’ family said in a statement.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg tweeted a statement on the shooting that called out the “proliferation” of guns.

“Whether it’s a mass shooting or an altercation that turns deadly, the root cause is the same. The proliferation of guns and lack of adequate societal and mental health support in our country means more people are armed and ready to pull the trigger,” Steinberg wrote.

Police have also not detailed exactly what led up to the shooting or any suspect description.

Several streets in the immediate area – including J, L and 15th – are closed due to the investigation.