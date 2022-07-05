STOCKTON (CBS13) – A man has died after being shot and then crashing into a Stockton apartment complex early Tuesday morning.
Stockton police say, a little after 12:30 a.m., officers responded to a complex near Mariners Drive and Hammer Lane to investigate a report of a car crashing into the building.
At the scene, officers found two men who had been shot. One of those men was soon pronounced dead at the scene, police say, while the other man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
Exactly what led up to the men being shot is still under investigation.
No suspect information has been released at this point.