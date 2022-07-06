JACKSON (CBS13) — Two men were arrested after being located within Electra Fire evacuation zones, the Amador County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.
Jose Martinezestrada, 31, of Plymouth, was booked into the Amador County Jail and faces charges of unauthorized entry into a disaster area, violating probation, numerous vehicle code violations and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Martinezestrada drove past a roadblock at Clinton Road and Butte Mountain Road in Jackson, which was under evacuation orders that have been lifted since his arrest. This happened just before noon Wednesday.
According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect was located near Butte Mountain and Shirley roads. Investigators determined he did not have a legitimate reason for being in the evacuated area.
The second person arrested was Dustin Johnson, 39, also of Pioneer.
Johnson, authorities said, was located driving near Clinton Bar Road and Robin Lane in the Pine Grove area. When deputies determined Johnson had no legitimate reason for being in the evacuated area, he ran away from the scene but was arrested after a brief chase.
Deputies found two guns inside Johnson’s vehicle along with methamphetamine and illegal fireworks, the sheriff’s office said.
Johnson was booked into the Amador County Jail and faces charges of unauthorized entry into a disaster zone, illegal possession of a firearm, possession of illegal fireworks, obstructing a peace officer and various drug-related charges.
