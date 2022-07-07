SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — As cases rise with the new COVID-19 BA.5 subvariant, it can spread to those who have recent immunity, and together with BA.4, another subvariant, the two are responsible for the majority of cases in the U.S.

With a new wave of COVID comes a new batch of questions about reinfection, first infections, vaccines and boosters. Even positivity rates, one infectious disease specialist told CBS13, may likely be an undercount because of the rise in popularity of home testing.

As of Thursday, California has a 15% positivity rate, up from 13.2% the week before. This is the largest positivity rate in California that is reaching numbers established in January when the Omicron variant fueled another surge and with it, a record number of COVID cases. Now, amid another wave, Omicron subvariants are behind the majority of positive cases and are more transmissible.

What makes BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants different than previous subvariants?

These subvariants have mutations in the spike proteins that are different from earlier versions of the virus and can avoid some antibodies. This is one of the reasons Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, Infectious Disease Specialist at UC San Francisco, says the natural immunity associated with earlier versions of COVID does not apply to the latest Omicron subvariants.

How long will someone who had BA.4 or BA.5 be immune? “It’s hard to say, you’re still going to be a little bit more protected than your average person. But three to four weeks after infection will not be surprising with BA.4 and BA.5,” said Dr. Chin-Hong.

This is compared to three months with BA.1 or earlier versions of Omicron.

To return to the three-month immunity after infection is for BA.5 to remain the dominant subvariant for an extended period of time, to allow individuals with immunity to maintain it, instead of being faced with a newer subvariant.

“In the old days, we get a get out of jail pass that happens naturally. People can party like its 2019 and they feel that way… not so with BA.4 or BA.5,” said Chin-Hong.

Can You Catch The Omicron Subvariants Twice?

It’s more likely with these Omicron subvariants that reinfection can happen. BA.4 and BA.5 are as least as contagious as BA.2, which was more transmissible than Omicron in January. BA. 1 was 200% more transmissible than Delta and BA.2 was 30-50% more transmissible than BA.1, according to Chin-Hong.

“Its main superpower is really in reinfections rather than increased transmissibility,” said Chin-Hong.

For people who have yet to contract COVID, what the infection may look like will depend on a number of factors including vaccinations.

“It all depends on your vaccination status, if you’re unvaccinated, if you’re immunocompromised, if you’re older, say older than 65, that mild infection may look very serious in you,” said Chin-Hong.

What Is New This Time Around? Paxlovid.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration revised the Emergency Use Authorization for the COVID-19 medication Paxlovid, which will allow eligible patients to receive the medication over the counter.

The change allows licensed pharmacists to prescribe Paxlovid to patients with COVID who can show recent health records and a list of medications they take regularly. The revision will also allow state-licensed pharmacists at retailers like CVS and Walgreens to prescribe the medication.

“The FDA recognizes the important role pharmacists have played and continue to play in combatting this pandemic,” said Patrizia Cavazzoni, M.D., director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research. “Since Paxlovid must be taken within five days after symptoms begin, authorizing state-licensed pharmacists to prescribe Paxlovid could expand access to timely treatment for some patients who are eligible to receive this drug for the treatment of COVID-19.”

Information about Paxlovid is available online.

Chin-Hong said the change will likely make Paxlovid more readily available and improve access for patients who may be at risk for severe COVID-19 infection.