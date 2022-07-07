CARMICHAEL (CBS13) — A string of deadly hit-and-runs has left people like Adriana Jenson grieving their loved ones. Adriana lost more than her husband, she lost her best friend.

“I went in physical shock so bad that my family thought they were going to have to call 911,” she said.

On June 20, a driver hit her husband, Robert, on Fair Oaks Boulevard near El Camino Avenue. The driver took off and hasn’t come forward.

“The next thing I had to do was the hardest thing I’ve ever done, was to call his mom to let her know, and that’s her only child,” Adriana said.

Robert’s mom, Lisa Wiley, said her faith keeps her strong, but it’s clear unanswered questions weigh heavily on her heart.

“By not stopping, that bothers me because that was a human being. Whether it was my son or somebody else, it was somebody’s child,” Lisa said. “God sees all. Come forth and repent.”

Lisa isn’t the only mother with that plea. CBS13 has covered multiple hit-and-runs across the area recently. There have been at least five in the month of June alone and already two more in the first week of July.

While Robert’s family wants answers, they’re not the only ones.

“How are we supposed to get peace? How are we supposed to move forward? How are we supposed to be comfortable knowing that this person is still out there?” Adriana said. “They can continue to do this and harm other people in the process, so I’m concerned for the community, too.”

California Highway Patrol says they’re still investigating Robert’s case. Law enforcement officials warn that taking off can take you from a misdemeanor to a felony if there are injuries or death involved.

“The world has lost its way. People have lost their heart, their compassion for humans,” Lisa said.