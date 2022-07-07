TAHOE CITY (CBS13) — A massive post-holiday clean-up around Lake Tahoe pulled thousands of pounds of trash from the shore.
Volunteers, including divers and a trash-cleaning robot, spread out across five beaches on Tuesday, removing 3,400 pounds of trash from Fourth of July celebrations.
READ MORE: Man Killed In Hit-And-Run At Modesto Intersection
Gorgeous shot of #LakeTahoe this AM from the @skihomewood cam. The Tahoe Daily Tribune reports… during the annual Keep Tahoe Red, White and Blue Beach Cleanup, volunteers collected 3,450 pounds of trash from five Lake Tahoe beaches. Pack it in, pack it out, people! pic.twitter.com/3g80qZLnUN
— Dina Kupfer (@DinaKupfer) July 7, 2022
The dirtiest spot? Zephyr Shoals on the lake’s east shore, volunteers said.READ MORE: WHO To Consider Again Whether Monkeypox Outbreak Is Public Health Emergency Of International Concern
Perhaps fittingly, the clean-up coincided with the release of a new study by UC Davis that shows Lake Tahoe’s clarity hasn’t improved in the past 20 years.
The annual report found the lake has not fully recovered from fine particles that flowed into its waters from heavy rainfall back in 2017.MORE NEWS: Electra Fire: Firefighters Strengthening Lines, Containment Holds At 40%; Evacuation Orders Still In Effect
Researchers are also looking into the impact recent wildfires have had on the lake. That report is due out later this year.