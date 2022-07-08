CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By Christopher Baker
Filed Under:Elk Grove News

ELK GROVE (CBS13) — An Elk Grove home suffered major damage after a housefire sparked.

At around 6:50 a.m., Cosumnes Firefighters arrived at the scene of a housefire on Meadowfoam Ct in Elk Grove.

According to Cosumnes Fire Department, the home suffered significant damage with the house next door suffering minor damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

