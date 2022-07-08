ELK GROVE (CBS13) — An Elk Grove home suffered major damage after a housefire sparked.
At around 6:50 a.m., Cosumnes Firefighters arrived at the scene of a housefire on Meadowfoam Ct in Elk Grove.
According to Cosumnes Fire Department, the home suffered significant damage with the house next door suffering minor damage.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This video was taken by a neighbor as Cosumnes Fire units were arriving at the scene. Units will remain on scene confirming extinguishment and investigating the cause of the fire. PIO is available at the media line number. pic.twitter.com/fL8a2aex97
— Cosumnes Fire Dept. (@CosumnesFire) July 8, 2022