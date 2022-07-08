FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — A woman was in critical condition after a two-vehicle collision in Fairfield, authorities said Friday.
The Fairfield Fire Department said the crash happened in the late afternoon in the area of Walters Road and Walters Court.READ MORE: Report: Former WWE Chief Executive Vince McMahon Paid More Than $12 Million To Four Women To Cover Up 'Allegations Of Sexual Misconduct And Infidelity'
Walters Road was closed between East Tabor Avenue and Air Base Parkway for several hours but reopened just before 9 p.m., according to the Fairfield Police Department.READ MORE: 7 Indicted In South Lake Tahoe Drug Trafficking Operation
Another person was injured in the crash but their injuries were described as non-life-threatening. At least one person had to be extricated from a vehicle.MORE NEWS: 'They Said He Lacks Empathy': Parole Denied For Manson Follower Bruce Davis For Slayings In 1969
Fairfield police said investigators were still trying to determine what caused the collision.