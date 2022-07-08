SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Stephanie Jones pointed out what has been keeping her up at night. A jackhammer right outside her house was enough to not only get her out of bed but out of her house to record it.

“Everyone knows what a jackhammer sounds like, hitting the pavement, hitting the cement. Even in the daytime, it’s a little jarring,” Jones said. “Oh my God, it was like they were right in my living room.”

CBS13 talked with some of Jones’ neighbors who say that noise travels.

“To be honest, it shouldn’t be happening, at least not that late at night,” Raul Cornejo said. “I know road work, yes, but as far as jackhammers at night, 3 or 4 in the morning? No.”

“Well, it’s just annoying because you don’t get good sleep. You’re constantly aware of that noise in the background. So you’re like half and half awake and asleep at the same time,” Dorothy Leffingwell said.

CBS13 reached out to the City of Sacramento to get answers. An official with the Community Development Department said “any construction noise should only be performed from 7 in the morning to 6 in the evening Monday through Saturday or from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays unless there have been approved exceptions.”

“Someone needs to come forward and let us know why they thought it was a genius idea to do a jackhammer from 11 p.m. until 3 in the morning,” Jones said.

City officials say they’re looking into it, but a construction worker at the site told CBS13 they’re working on a county project and that overnight hours work best to avoid traffic.

“This is ridiculous. We weren’t given a reason because yeah they say that but then they go ahead and do this because I know that any other official from the City of Sacramento wouldn’t allow this in their neighborhood,” Jones said.