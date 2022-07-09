WHEATLAND (CBS13) — Firefighters on Saturday worked quickly to contain a new fire that sparked east of Wheatland near the Yuba and Placer county lines.
Cal Fire said, just after 6:30 p.m., that firefighters had stopped the forward progress of the blaze, dubbed the Porter Fire, and gained 80% containment.
The fire was first reported at approximately 3:30 p.m. and quickly grew to 175 acres. The location is in the area of Porter Road and Camp Far West Road in Placer County near the Yuba County line.
The Placer County Sheriff's Office said the area of Porter, Karchner and McCourteny roads was evacuated and one outbuilding had been destroyed in the fire. The fire was also reportedly threatening structures in nearby Sheridan.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.