AUBURN (CBS13) — One driver died and four others were hospitalized after two vehicles crashed head-on near Auburn, authorities said Tuesday afternoon.
The Placer County Sheriff's Office said the collision happened at around 3 p.m. on Foresthill Road at Portofino Drive, between Auburn and the Foresthill community.
The person killed was the only occupant of their vehicle, authorities said. The other four people, who suffered moderate injuries, were in the other vehicle.
At this time, it is unclear what caused the collision.
Foresthill Road was blocked in both directions. Eastbound traffic was being diverted at Old Foresthill Road while westbound traffic was being turned around at Drivers Flat Road. The roadway is expected to be closed for an extended period of time.