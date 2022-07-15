SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The City of Sacramento is set to pass a measure that would use American Rescue Plan funds to pay iconic music festivals to relocate to California’s capital city.

“Conventions were shut down in the state of California people were skiddish about traveling. It’s been a tough time especially for our small businesses,” said Kari Miskit with Visit Sacramento, but it all changed with the resurgence of international heavy metal festival Aftershock.

So how much money does a festival like Aftershock bring to a city?

According to the city of Sacramento, with 150,000 people in attendance, Aftershock supported nearly 6900 jobs and brought the economy $24.7 million, including $850,000 spent on local vendors.

Now, the city is doubling down with a new plan to allocate $1.5 million from the American Rescue Plan funds to bring in iconic music events, even convincing big-city staples like Lollapalooza to head west.

“We are becoming a city of music festivals. I think about Austin and SXSW. It started as an idea, and it has become an internationally renowned event. If Austin can be a city of festivals, why can’t Sacramento, California,” said Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg.

So, we wanted to ask music festival vendors how they feel about this new plan and what better place to do that than Sacramento’s concerts in the park.

“It’s always fun to vend at these events it’s busy, but it’s always lively,” said Kyle Cronan, who works for Hula Dogs based in Davis, California.

The plan will go through a final vote next week before Visit Sacramento gets the green light to bring new music to Sacramento.