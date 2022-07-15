MODESTO (CBS13) — A July 15 collision involving a tractor and a car ended with one person dying and another badly wounded.
According to the California Highway Patrol, at around 10:24 a.m., California Highway Patrol got a call about a traffic collision at the Stuhr Road and Eastin Road intersection.
When emergency crews arrived on the scene, they found two damaged vehicles.
22-year-old Rachel Norton, the driver of one of the vehicles, a 2015 Toyota Sedan, was taken by an air ambulance to Doctor's Medical Center with major injuries.
Sadly, the passenger of Ms. Norton’s car did not survive. 58-year-old Daniel Forte, the driver of the 1999 Peterbilt tractor, was not injured.
A preliminary investigation by police indicated that Ms. Norton traveling eastbound on Stuhr Road, heading toward Eastin Road. Ms. Norton entered the intersection and was struck on the right side by the tractor.
The Toyota overturned and stopped in the southeast of the intersection.
Police don’t know if drugs and/or alcohol played a part in this collision.