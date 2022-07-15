MODESTO (CBS13) – Police body camera video has now been released of the July 4 incident where an officer shot a man who charged at him with a knife inside a Modesto home.
The Modesto Police Department says, around 10:20 p.m., officers responded to investigate a disturbance at a home along the 1100 block of Roselawn Drive.
As detailed in the body camera video, officers arrive and learn that a woman had allegedly been threatened by a son who had reportedly not taken his medications. The son then locked himself in his bedroom with two knives.
WATCH: Body camera video of the July 4 Roselawn Drive officer-involved shooting (viewer discretion is advised)
Officers arrive and talk with the suspect’s father outside the home. At first, officers try calling the suspect through the screen door. After getting no answer from a phone call, officers talk with the father again and he tells them that he would not be able to control him.
It’s at this point that officers start talking to the suspect through a closed door, asking him to put the knives down. The suspect eventually goes back to his room – but that’s also when the suspect charged the officer, cutting him a bit. The officer then shoots the suspect.
Paramedics quickly responded to the scene and stabilized the suspect. He was then taken to the hospital.
Police have said the suspect is expected to recover and will be charged with attempted murder on an officer.