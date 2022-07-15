SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Firefighters responded to an auto parts yard in south Sacramento after two cars caught fire early Friday morning.
The fire started just after 3 a.m. near 25th Avenue and Florin Perkins Road.
Crews got to the scene and found the fire in the middle of an auto dismantler yard. Apparently, two vehicles that had just shown up at the yard after some recent accidents had caught fire.
It’s unclear how the cars caught fire, but firefighters were able to put the flames out quickly.
No injuries have been reported.