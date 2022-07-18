SUISUN CITY (CBS13) – Firefighters stopped a fire from spreading from one house to another in Suisun City on Monday morning.
The scene was along the 500 block of Erin Drive.
Suisun City Fire Department crews responded to the scene and quickly called for a second-alarm after seeing the flames threatening a neighboring home.
Crews worked quickly and were able to contain the flames to the first home.
Mop-up and overhaul operations are expected to last through the morning.
Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.