SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A new bill signed by Gov. Newsom is expected to target hit-and-run drivers.

Starting in 2023, if someone is killed because of a hit-and-run, law enforcement can request that the California Highway Patrol activate an alert with a description of either the suspect or the suspect’s vehicle. Similar to AMBER Alerts, highway signs would ask drivers to be on the lookout.

In recent weeks, CBS13 has reported at least seven deadly hit-and-runs in the Sacramento area.

Adriana Jenson is still searching for clues after losing her husband, Robert, exactly a month ago Wednesday.

The couple had plans to celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary in early August. Instead, she is preparing to host a celebration of life in his memory.

“It sucks,” Adriana said. “I lost my husband, and I don’t have any answers.”

CBS13 reported how a driver hit Robert Jenson in Carmichael before running from the scene on June 20.

His wife said the crash felt like déjà vu.

“This is the second time he was the victim of a hit-and-run, and they didn’t catch the person the first time,” Adriana Jenson said.

CHP opposed an earlier version of the Yellow Alert years ago because the agency worried multiple alerts would dilute the AMBER Alert System and desensitize drivers.

However, a spokesperson said it did not take a formal position with this newest version and believes this law represents a collaborative effort between law enforcement and the communities they serve.

It’s a tool Adriana Jenson wished investigators had available following her husband’s death.

As of now, she said detectives are leaving the case open but closing the report after trails went cold.

“Being able to get an alert out – we’re looking for the description of the vehicle might help us with that because right now… I feel like it’s up to Robert’s loved ones to get out there and get in front of the community,” she said.