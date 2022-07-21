STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) – Detectives say they are investigating the death of a man and woman after responding to a report of a shooting inside a home near Modesto on Thursday morning.
The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened along the 800 block of Inyo Avenue. Deputies initially responded to the scene on a report of a person shot inside a home; several people were evacuated from surrounding residences.
Negotiators and a SWAT team responded to the scene to help with the situation.
Authorities have since announced that a man and woman have died. One other person has also been transported to the hospital with serious injuries, the sheriff’s office says.
Deputies say there is no threat to public safety.
Roads in the area have since been reopened.
No other details have been released at this point.