NEWCASTLE (CBS13) – Two teenagers were killed when the Mini Cooper they were in crashed into a tree, then caught fire in Placer County late Thursday night.
California Highway Patrol says, a little after 11 p.m., a vehicle that was heading westbound along Highway 193 lost control near Dutch Court and crashed off the road.
The car then struck a tree on the north shoulder of the road. It then caught fire.
An 18-year-old male from Lincoln was driving the car, CHP says, while a 16-year-old male from Loomis was a passenger. Both suffered fatal injuries in the crash.
Investigators believe speed was a factor in the car losing control.
The names of the two teens killed have not been released at this point.