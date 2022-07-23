SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run driver after a crash in Sacramento County left one pedestrian dead and two others injured.
The incident happened around 3 p.m. along Stockton Boulevard near McMahon Drive. According to authorities, a white Toyota Rav4 SUV was reportedly driving down Stockton Boulevard when it hit a sedan that was making a left turn to McMahon Drive. The crash caused the sedan to hit three pedestrians. One pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene and the two others were hospitalized with moderate injuries.
The driver then reportedly got out of the SUV and ran away. Officers are searching for the suspect who was not injured in the crash.