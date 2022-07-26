MODESTO — The Modesto Police Department released body camera footage Tuesday of a deadly shooting just hours after the family of the man involved announced legal action.
Police officers confronted Paul Chavez Jr. in front of a home on Entrada Way back on the evening of July 14 during a family disturbance. Police say he was holding a tow hitch and they ordered him to drop it.READ MORE: Highly Potent Weed Creating Marijuana Addicts Worldwide, Study Says
“Put that down or you’re going to get tased,” one officer can be heard saying in the video.READ MORE: Sacramento County Now Has 30 Confirmed Or Probable Cases Of Monkeypox
Officers tried using a taser on Chavez, then seconds later, they fired several shots at him.
Chavez fell into the landscaping after being shot. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.MORE NEWS: Spirit Wings: 7-Piece Art Sculpture Debuts Along K Street In Sacramento
His family said they plan to file a federal civil rights lawsuit.