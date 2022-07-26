TAHOE CITY — A Tahoe City Downtown Association employee was killed in a crash while driving a golf cart.
It happened Tuesday morning just before 6:30 along Highway 28 west of Grove Street.
The California Highway Patrol Truckee division said the victim was a Kings Beach man in his 50s. He was rear-ended by a sedan and ejected from the golf cart.
Investigators said they don't think drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.
The Tahoe City Downtown Association said the employee was on the job at the time of the collision. His name has not yet been released.