(Updated 1/15/19 at 9:15 a.m.)

Wet and windy weather is expected across the region through Thursday with periods of heavy snowfall in the mountains. Drier weather will return for the weekend.

TUESDAY: Showers likely before 11am, then rain after 11am. High near 53. South southeast wind 6 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible. At night, rain. Low around 50. Northeast wind 7 to 11 mph becoming south in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

WEDNESDAY: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible. At night, rain. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 52. Windy, with a south southeast wind 28 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 47 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

THURSDAY: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 57. Southwest wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. At night, showers likely, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Patchy fog after 5am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

SATURDAY: Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 61. At night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

SUNDAY: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. At night, a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

