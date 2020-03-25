The coronavirus outbreak has caused disruptions to schools, businesses, and events across California.

Many school districts in the greater-Sacramento region, and across the state, have announced weeks-long closures. The California Teachers Association has also asked the state to close every school.

On Saturday, March 15, Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a press conference that 51% of school districts in the state have closed down. Approximately 80-85% of school children are no longer going to school amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Below is a running list of school closures and cancellations (keep checking back for updates):

K-12 Schools

Amador County schools: All closed through March 27.

Butte County schools: All closed through March 27

Calaveras County schools: Effective immediately and will reopen April 6

Davis Joint Unified schools: Closed through April 12

El Dorado County schools: All schools to be closed through Spring Break

Elk Grove Unified schools: Closed through April 3 and originally scheduled Spring Break, which ends April 11.

Galt Joint Elementary District schools: Closed for about three weeks starting March 16

Lodi Unified schools: Closed until April 6

Manteca Unified schools: Closed until April 6

Rocklin Unified schools: Closed March 16-April 10

Placer County public schools and state preschools will be closed until April 10

Sacramento County school districts will be closed for up to three weeks beginning March 16

San Joaquin County public schools closed through April 17

Solano County schools: Closed from March 16-27

Stanislaus County schools: Closed beginning March 19. Districts will individually announce return dates.

Tracy Unified schools: Closed March 16-April 5

Tuolumne County schools: All closed through March 30

Turlock Unified schools: Closed March 19-April 19.

Twin Rivers Unified schools: Closed March 16-April 3. Spring break will still be held from April 6-13. Schools will resume session on Tuesday, April 14.

River Charter schools: Closed March 16-April 13

Winters Unified schools: Closed March 16-April 3

Woodland Joint Unified schools: Closed March 16-April 17

Washington Unified schools: Closed March 16-April 3

Yolo County schools: All closed until April (each district has different reopening dates)

Yuba City Unified schools: closed starting March 17 through at least April 13.

Turlock Unified announced it will not close. If your school is missing from the list, please let us know. Email news@kovr.com.

Colleges

Sac State: in-person classes canceled, moved online. All campus events canceled, commencement postponed

Solano County Community suspended most in-person classes from March 16-20 and plans to continue online instruction from March 23 through April 3.

Stanislaus State: in-person classes canceled, moved online

UC Davis: in-person classes canceled, moved online. Study abroad program suspended through summer.

William Jessup University: Rocklin TUG program classes suspended March 16-20