HIGH TEMPS:
See the list of cooling centers in our region.
California Launches New Multimillion Dollar Efforts To Prevent Summer Rolling Blackouts
California is launching new efforts to help prevent rolling blackouts this summer.
17 hours ago
Sacramento Firefighters Releasing Pressure With First Support Pup
You'll have to get in line to meet the newest member of the Sacramento Fire Department.
17 hours ago
Man Suspected Of Killing Wife In Stockton Arrested After Running Stop Sign In Nebraska
Detectives say the man wanted on suspicion of shooting and killing his own wife in Stockton has now been arrested.
17 hours ago
Garage Fire Contained In Suisun City
A two-alarm residential fire was contained on Saturday in Suisun City, said the Suisun City Fire Department.
Placer County Man Arrested On Gun And Meth-Related Charged
On Saturday June 4, a Placer County man was arrested for carrying firearms and methamphetamine, said the Placer County Sheriff's Office.
Placer County Marine Capt. John Sax Among 5 Killed In Southern California Military Aircraft Crash
One of the five Marines killed when an aircraft crashed in a Southern California desert this week was from Placer County.
Friday Weather Forecast - June 10, 2022
Find out what kind of weather we're expecting this weekend.
1 day ago
Evening Forecast - 6/9/22
Friday is going to be a hot one!
2 days ago
Thursday Weather Forecast - June 9, 2022
Find out what kind of weather we're expecting as we end the week on a hot note.
2 days ago
Evening Weather - 6/8/22
Three straight days of triple-digit heat are coming up!
3 days ago
Curry Scores 43 To Beat Boston, Warriors Tie NBA Finals 2-2
Steph Curry stomped and shot his way to his third-highest scoring total in the postseason, adding 10 rebounds and making a pair of baskets during a 10-0 fourth-quarter run that turned a four-point Boston edge into a 100-94 Golden State lead.
Fans Reminisce On Stockton Heat As Franchise Prepares To Leave City
The news was blindsiding. After seven years, the Stockton Heat, amid their best season in club history, are leaving town.
Trey Lance Impresses 49ers In First Minicamp As Starter
Trey Lance dropped back on successive plays and launched deep strikes to Ray-Ray McCloud and Jordan Matthews that showed off an element the San Francisco 49ers hope to add to their offense this season.
PGA Tour Says Saudi-Paid Players No Longer Eligible For Tour
At issue is players competing without a conflicting event release from the PGA Tour. Players typically receive three such releases a year, but Monahan denied releases for the LIV Golf Invitational because it is an eight-tournament series that has five events in the United States.
Latest Entertainment News From ViacomCBS
75th Annual Tony Awards to be Broadcast Live on CBS, Paramount+ Sunday
THE 75th ANNUAL TONY AWARDS® comes to the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday, June 12, celebrating live theater in a four-hour television and streaming event that will be broadcast live coast to coast for the first time.
CBS Unveils 2022-2023 Primetime Lineup
CBS's fall lineup includes new shows such starring Marcia Gay Harden, Amanda Warren and Max Theriot.
Wilmer Valderrama On 'NCIS': Nick Torres 'Will Never Be The Same'
Wilmer Valderrama shares what fans can expect from a new episode of "NCIS" on CBS Monday night and how his daughter changed the way he looks at his career.
Hondo Goes On The Run After He's Framed For Murder, On The 100th Episode of “S.W.A.T.,” Sunday, April 10
New CBS Series 'How We Roll' Premieres on March 31
Sheldon lets a girl hide in his dorm, on the 100th episode of 'Young Sheldon,' Thursday, March 31
Sheldon gets an odd request from an old friend, Paige (McKenna Grace).
Winters High School identifies 2 Teens Killed In ATV Crash
An ATV crash in Solano County involving three boys ended with two of them dying. Winters High School confirmed Friday that the two boys who died in the crash were students there.
18 hours ago
Local Marine Among 5 Killed In Southern California Military Aircraft Crash
One of the five Marines killed when an aircraft crashed in a Southern California desert this week was from Placer County.
18 hours ago
