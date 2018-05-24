Menu
Judge: Convicted Davis Killer Daniel Marsh Will Remain In Adult Court
The Davis man convicted when he was a teen of murdering an elderly couple will remain in adult court, a judged decided on Wednesday.
Pair Accused Of Trying To Burglarize Granite Bay Home Under Construction
Authorities say two people are under arrest after they allegedly tried to burglarize a home under construction in Granite Bay.
Friends, Family Mark 4 Years Since Killing Of Deputy Danny Oliver, Detective Michael Davis Jr.
Wednesday marks four years since the death of two local law enforcement deputies.
Sacramento Zoo Snow Leopard Cub Out Of Surgery And Recovering
Coconut the snow leopard cub at the Sacramento Zoo is out of surgery and recovering.
Latest Forecast
Afternoon Forecast - Oct. 24, 2018
Find out what kind of weather we're expecting this week.
Latest Headlines
Bill Cowher: Elimination Of Big Plays On Defense, Consistent Running Game Has Been Key For Steelers
The NFL Today studio analyst breaks down the biggest games of CBS's Week 8 NFL slate.
Top DFS Picks Week 8: Goff, Gurley Strong Plays Against Packers
The Los Angeles Rams remain undefeated, and face a Green Bay Packers defense that is giving up points this season.
Kings Once Again Using Sleep Train Arena Site
The Kings are using the old Sleep Train Arena site in Natomas. The Stockton Kings, that is.
Dodgers-Red Sox World Series Odds
The Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers face off in the 2018 World Series. Who's favored and what are the odds?
More Than Peanuts And Crackerjacks: Watch The World Series At One Of Sacramento's Top Sports Bars
Batter up: the best-loved sports bars in Sacramento are gearing up for baseball's World Series.
Meet A Teatender At Midtown's New Tea Bar & Fusion Cafe
Craving hot or iced tea and healthy Asian-inflected food options? You're in luck: Chico-based Tea Bar & Fusion Cafe has opened its third location ever in Midtown, inside the Sofia Tsakopoulos Center for The Arts (the new home of the B Street Theatre) at 2700 Capitol Ave.
Break Out Of A Rut At One Of Elk Grove's Top 5 Breakfast Spots
Spice up your morning routine with one of these best-loved Elk Grove breakfast stops.
Celebrate World Vegetarian Day At One Of Sacramento's Top Establishments For Veggie Delights
Every year, World Vegetarian Day is globally observed on October 1. The day of celebration was established by the North American Vegetarian Society in 1977 and endorsed by the International Vegetarian Union in 1978.
What's The Cheapest Apartment Available In Midtown Sacramento Right Now?
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in the heart of Midtown are hovering around $1,295, compared to a $1,200 one-bedroom median for Sacramento as a whole. That extra cost reflects a desirable neighborhood in convenient proximity to both jobs and nightlife.
Pig Out Or Go Lean With Valley Hi/North Laguna's 3 Newest Businesses To Open
1 p.m. CBS13 Update 10/24/18
Get the latest local news updates.
Sacramento Zoo Snow Leopard Cub Out Of Surgery And Recovering
Coconut needed eyelid surgery.
Afternoon Forecast - Oct. 24, 2018
Find out what kind of weather we're expecting this week.
Lunch Break: Artichoke, Greens And Pears
Our produce man Michael Marks is here with the best deals in season fruits and veggies.
Stockton Kings Using Sleep Train Arena Site For Training Camp
The Stockton Kings are holding training camp at the practice facility on the site of the abandoned Sleep Train Arena site in Natomas
Ask Us: What Happens To Food After It's Recalled?
A number of food items have been recalled in recent months, but what happens to the food after it's recalled?
Meet The CBS13 News Team
Christina Janes
Christina Janes anchors the CBS13 News at 4 pm, 5 pm, and 10 pm Monday-Friday.
Tony Lopez
Tony Lopez anchors the CBS13 News at 4 pm, 5 pm, 6 pm, 10 pm, 11 pm.
Dina Kupfer
Dina Kupfer reports and anchors Monday-Friday on CBS13 News and Good Day Sacramento.
