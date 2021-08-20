FIRE HELP:
Join CBS13 in supporting the American Red Cross to help those affected by the fires.
Menu
Sports
All Sports
Giants
Athletics
Kings
Sharks
Raiders
49ers
Golf
Sports Video
NFL
Video
All News Video
All Sports Video
Call Kurtis
Weather Forecast
Live Newscasts
Good Day Sacramento
Latest Video
Caldor Evacuee Says She Was Forced Out Of Hotel To make Room For Someone Else
Some people evacuated from the Caldor Fire zone are going on their second week seeking another place to live. One evacuee we spoke to Sunday said she was forced out of her hotel room to accommodate someone else's reservations.
2 hours ago
CHP Arrests Man In Dixie Fire For Refusing To Leave And Setting Fires
The arrest was made near Taylorsville.
2 hours ago
3 Arrested For Homicide After Woman Found Dead In Sacramento
Three people have been arrested for their involvement in a July homicide of a Sacramento woman.
2 hours ago
News
News Sections
All News
Local News
Sacramento
Stockton
California
Coronavirus
Crime
Health
Politics
Business
Entertainment
Consumer
Only on CBS13
CBS13 Investigates
Learning Curve
Call Kurtis
Latest Headlines
Caldor Fire Evacuee Says She Was Forced From Hotel Room To Accommodate Someone Else
Some people evacuated from the Caldor Fire zone are going on their second week seeking another place to live. One evacuee we spoke to Sunday said she was forced out of her hotel room to accommodate someone else's reservations.
Galt Officers Involved In Deadly Highway 99 Head-On Crash
One officer remains in critical condition and another officer is stable after a fatal head-on crash along Highway 99 Sunday morning, the Galt Police Department said.
Caldor Fire Surpasses 100K Acres Burned
The Caldor Fire surpassed 100,000 acres burned this weekend. Evacuations were still in place while a large stretch of Highway 50 in EL Dorado County remained closed.
Weather
Weather Links
Weather Video
Detailed 7-Day Forecast
Weather App
Weather Watchers
Send Weather Photos
Latest Forecast
Evening Forecast - 8/21/21
Here is your extended 7-day forecast!
1 day ago
Evening Forecast - 8/20/21
Here is your extended 7-day forecast!
2 days ago
Friday Noon Forecast - 8/20/21
Cody Stark talks about the forecast for this weekend in the Sacramento region.
3 days ago
Noon Fire Weather Forecast - 8/20/21
Cody Stark talks about how the weather could affect the spread of the Caldor Fire this weekend.
3 days ago
Sports
Sports Sections
All Sports
Giants
Athletics
Kings
Sharks
Raiders
49ers
Golf
Sports Video
NFL
Latest Sports Headlines
Solano's Pinch-Hit, 2-Run Homer Rallies Giants Past A's
Pinch-hitter Donovan Solano delivered a go-ahead two-run homer on the first pitch he saw from A.J. Puk with two outs in the eighth inning, and the San Francisco Giants rallied past the Oakland Athletics for a second straight day with a 2-1 win Sunday.
Wade's Pinch-Hit HR In 9th Lifts Giants Past A's 6-5
Pinch-hitter LaMonte Wade Jr. connected for a two-run homer in the ninth inning, helping the San Francisco Giants rally for a 6-5 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Saturday.
Athletics Continue Ballpark Plans In Oakland And Las Vegas
The Athletics are proceeding with “parallel paths” planning new ballparks in Oakland and Las Vegas, determined to find the best fit and relocate if the club can't secure what it wants along the downtown waterfront Howard Terminal site.
'At Every Level We Are Seeing Exponential Growth': Taylor Cummings On Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse
The 2x NCAA national champion talks with us about the new professional women's lacrosse league called Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse and how she became the face of women's lacrosse in America.
CBS+
Latest Entertainment News From ViacomCBS
Paula Abdul Takes Over CBS Tonight Starting At 8PM: 'Excited For Everyone To Fill A Place In Their Heart After Watching These Shows'
Paula Abdul stars in back-to-back episodes of 'Secret Celebrity Renovation' and 'The Greatest #AtHome Videos' tonight starting at 8PM on CBS.
'It Was Terrifying, Moving & Awe-Inspiring': Director Lucy Walker On CBSN Documentary 'Bring Your Own Brigade'
Bring Your Own Brigade, an incendiary look at California's wildfire crisis, hits theaters this Friday and streams on the CBS News app and Paramount+ on August 20.
'It's A Big Privilege & I Loved It': Jordan Hull On Showtime's 'The L Word: Generation Q'
The actor talks with us about what it means to represent queer women of color in season two of "The L Word: Generation Q" on Showtime.
'At Every Level We Are Seeing Exponential Growth': Taylor Cummings On Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse
The 2x NCAA national champion talks with us about the new professional women's lacrosse league called Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse and how she became the face of women's lacrosse in America.
'It Is Really Outrageously Fun': Abby McEnany On Season 2 Of Showtime's 'Work In Progress'
The star and creator of "Work in Progress" on Showtime previews season two of her show and the power of dark humor.
Dr. Phil Makes 'House Call' With A Father-Daughter Who Haven't Spoken In 5 Years While Living Under The Same Roof
'House Calls With Dr. Phil' comes to CBS tonight at 9PM ET/PT.
Video
All Videos
All News Video
All Sports Video
Call Kurtis
Weather Forecast
Live Newscasts
Good Day Sacramento
Latest Video
Caldor Evacuee Says She Was Forced Out Of Hotel To make Room For Someone Else
Some people evacuated from the Caldor Fire zone are going on their second week seeking another place to live. One evacuee we spoke to Sunday said she was forced out of her hotel room to accommodate someone else's reservations.
2 hours ago
CHP Arrests Man In Dixie Fire For Refusing To Leave And Setting Fires
The arrest was made near Taylorsville.
2 hours ago
3 Arrested For Homicide After Woman Found Dead In Sacramento
Three people have been arrested for their involvement in a July homicide of a Sacramento woman.
2 hours ago
Woodland Prowler Arrested
Woodland police have arrested a suspected prowler accused of looking into a woman’s window.
2 hours ago
Woman Killed In Overnight Shooting In Sacramento
A woman was killed in a shooting overnight on Rio Linda Boulevard in Sacramento.
2 hours ago
More
CBS13 News Team
Send Weather Photos
Send a News Tip
Contests
Links & Numbers On CBS13
See What's On CBS13
About Us
Contact Us
Volunteer For Call Kurtis
CBSN Sacramento
Watch Now
Harris Ranch Beef Giveaway
Sponsored By
Contest Rules
Harris Ranch on the web and on social media
Phone: 800-742-1955