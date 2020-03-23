CBS Sacramento Live Channel 1

On Air Schedule
3/23/20 PM Digi-CastA return to a bit of winter weather!
Afternoon Forecast - March 23, 2020Find out what kind of weather we're expecting this week.
California Lawmakers Calls For End On Restrictions For LGBTQ Blood DonorsThe FDA currently prohibits sexually-active gay and bisexual men from donating blood.
Pres. Trump Declares Major Disaster For CaliforniaThe move means federal emergency medical supplies will be delivered to California in the coming days.
City Of Sacramento Announces Coronavirus Relief FundThe fund is for people and businesses affected by the pandemic.
Coronavirus Outbreak: Latest California NumbersThe number of confirmed cases in California has continued to rise.
Sacramento City Leaders Announce Relief FundMayor Darrell Steinberg announced a relief fund to help businesses affected by the COVID-19 crisis. He says even though individuals must remain isolated, the community needs to come together.
CBS13 News AM News Update - 3/23/20The latest headlines.