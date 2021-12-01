CBS Sacramento Live Channel 1

On Air Schedule
With The First Case Of Omicron Variant In California, New Safety Measures Put In PlaceNew safety measures are being put in place, such as extended mask mandates on public transit, more clinics, and at-home tests.
Q&Answers: Metro Fire Takes Us Inside The FirefightParker Wilbourne, a spokesperson for Metro Fire, talks the benefits of helmet cameras for learning methods and fire recruits.
1 Dead After Plane Crash Along Shore Of Clear LakeOne person has died after a plane crash on the shore of Clear Lake late Thursday morning, authorities say.
San Joaquin County Correctional Officer Indicted On Sex Assault ChargesA San Joaquin County correctional officer has been indicted by a grand jury on sexual assault crimes.
15-Year-Old Suspected Of Pointing Gun At Other Student During Fight In Marysville High BathroomA Marysville High School sophomore has been arrested after they allegedly pulled out a gun and pointed it at another student during a fight in a bathroom. Katie Johnston reports.
Boxer Nathan Sharp Arrested At Turlock Home In Connection With Road Rage IncidentPolice have arrested a professional boxer from Turlock who is suspected of beating someone unconscious following a road rage incident in November. Katie Johnston reports.
Thursday Afternoon Forecast - Dec. 2, 2021Find out what kind of weather we're expecting this weekend.
California State Capitol Tree Lighting Ceremony Set For Thursday NightGov. Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom will be hosting the event.