Latest Video
Tree Crashes Through Mansion Flats Home
This Sacramento home suffered severe damage in last night's storm.
2 hours ago
Truckee Residents Weathering Blizzard Warning
A Blizzard Warning didn't stop one resident from going out for a run with her dog Wednesday morning.
3 hours ago
Wednesday Weather Forecast - Jan. 27, 2021
Find out how long this wet weather is sticking around.
4 hours ago
Latest Headlines
Suspect In 1979 San Joaquin County Bar Killing Arrested In Southern California
A man suspected in a 1979 San Joaquin County shooting that left a local bar owner dead has been arrested.
PHOTOS: Gusty Storm Brings Down Trees, Leaves A Mess Across NorCal
Northern California is waking up to a mess on Wednesday morning after a gusty storm ripped through the region overnight.
Body Of Woman Found In Fairfield Parking Lot, Investigation Underway
Officers are investigating after the body of a woman was found in a Fairfield parking lot early Wednesday morning.
Latest Forecast
Tuesday Evening Forecast - January 26, 2021
A major Winter Storm is moving into Northern California tonight. Snowfall totals could reach 6-8 feet at higher elevations.
17 hours ago
Tuesday Afternoon Forecast - Jan. 26, 2021
Find out when this storm is expected to arrive.
22 hours ago
Tuesday Weather Forecast - Jan. 26, 2021
Find out when the major storm is expected to arrive in California.
1 day ago
Latest Sports Headlines
Torrey Pines Profile: Municipal Beauty Is Home For Farmers Insurance Open
Perched along the magnificent Pacific coast, Torrey Pines' North and South Courses challenge the PGA Tour's best in a serene setting.
Kobe Bryant's Wife, Vanessa, Shares Moving Letter From Late-Daughter Gianna's Friend On Anniversary Of Fatal Helicopter Crash
The sports world is remembering Kobe Bryant on the one-year anniversary of his death.
Kings End Losing Streak With Win Over Knicks 103-94
Harrison Barnes had 21 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and the Sacramento Kings overcame a cold shooting spell late in the fourth quarter to hold off the New York Knicks 103-94 on Friday night and end a four-game losing streak.
Bills-Chiefs Preview: Patrick Mahomes Says He's Cleared To Play In AFC Championship
Patrick Mahomes has reportedly cleared concussion protocol, as the Bills and Chiefs get ready to battle for the AFC Championship.
Tree Takes Out Power Lines In Tahoe Park
This is along 53rd Street and 11th Avenue.
2 hours ago
CBS13 News AM News Update - 1/27/21
The latest headlines.
4 hours ago
