Many Sacramento Workers Turn To Side Hustles To Make Money
A surge in side hustles in Sacramento has been on the rise with inflation at a forty-year high.
12 minutes ago
Gun Found On Campus Near Turlock Elementary School
A handgun found in a trash can near a Turlock elementary school was put there by a minor who burglarized a high school office just down the street, police said Friday.
16 minutes ago
How To Handle Rising Rent Prices
With rising rent prices, it can be tricky to know how to handle these situations. CBS13 is here to guide you through some of the options you have.
18 minutes ago
Latest Headlines
Napa Man Pleads Guilty In Plot To Firebomb Democratic HQ In Sacramento
A Napa County man pleaded guilty Friday to plotting to blow up the state Democratic Party’s headquarters in Sacramento in what prosecutors said was the first in a planned series of politically-motivated attacks after the defeat of former President Donald Trump.
Vyvianna Quinonez Gets 15 months In Prison For Punching Attendant On Southwest Flight From Sacramento
A California woman who punched a Southwest Airlines flight attendant in the face, breaking her teeth, during a flight from Sacramento to San Diego has been sentenced to 15 months in federal prison.
Placer County CEO Todd Leopold, Who Acknowledged He Was Driver Who Struck And Killed Anthony Williams, Has Been Put On Paid Leave
The Placer County CEO who was behind the wheel in a collision that killed a Natomas high school student in Rocklin has been put on paid leave.
Friday Weather Forecast - May 27, 2022
Find out what kind of weather we're expecting this Memorial Day weekend.
10 hours ago
Evening Forecast - 5/26/22
Here is your extended 7-day forecast!
1 day ago
Thursday Weather Forecast - May 26, 2022
Find out what kind of weather we're expecting this weekend.
1 day ago
Evening Forecast - 5/25/22
Here is your extended 7-day forecast!
2 days ago
SF Giants Manager Gabe Kapler To Skip National Anthem Before Games Following Texas School Massacre
San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler will no longer come out for the national anthem before the start of each game following the massacre of schoolchildren and the bungled police response in Uvalde, Texas.
Golden State Warriors Beat Luka Dončić Led Mavericks, Reach Sixth NBA Finals In Eight Years
On Thursday, the Warriors advanced to the NBA Finals for the sixth time in the past eight seasons, a feat only three previous teams have ever achieved.
Rangers Score 3 In 9th Off A's Bullpen, Win 4-1
Adolis García doubled in pinch-runner Eli White in the top of the ninth inning, Nathaniel Lowe followed with a two-run homer, and the Texas Rangers beat the Oakland Athletics 4-1 on Thursday night.
Republic Win Over Earthquakes At US Open Cup Match Gives New Hope To MLS Dream
The Sacramento Republic FC beat the San Jose Earthquakes 2-0 in a matchup the team’s owner believes could attract new MLS investors.
CBS Unveils 2022-2023 Primetime Lineup
CBS's fall lineup includes new shows such starring Marcia Gay Harden, Amanda Warren and Max Theriot.
Wilmer Valderrama On 'NCIS': Nick Torres 'Will Never Be The Same'
Wilmer Valderrama shares what fans can expect from a new episode of "NCIS" on CBS Monday night and how his daughter changed the way he looks at his career.
Hondo Goes On The Run After He's Framed For Murder, On The 100th Episode of “S.W.A.T.,” Sunday, April 10
New CBS Series 'How We Roll' Premieres on March 31
Sheldon lets a girl hide in his dorm, on the 100th episode of 'Young Sheldon,' Thursday, March 31
Sheldon gets an odd request from an old friend, Paige (McKenna Grace).
Simon & Schuster announces AuthorFest event with Nelson DeMille and Janet Evanovich
The second annual event will provide live author programming to communities and readers in the U.S. and Canada.
