Coalition Pushes California To Provide Funding For Crime Prevention Initiative, Prisoner Re-Entry ProgramsPreventing criminals from returning to the streets -- that’s the goal of a dozen agencies, victims' rights advocates and lawmakers in California.

19 minutes ago

Third Suspect In Sacramento Shooting Appears In CourtSteve Large was outside the courthouse in Sacramento with the latest.

22 minutes ago

Record Temperatures Possible This WeekFind out just how hot things are expected to get this week.

3 hours ago

Court Appearance Scheduled For 3rd Suspect Arrested In Sacramento ShootingPolice say Daviyonne Dawson is not being charged with crimes directly related to the shooting.

3 hours ago

Sacramento Shooting: Shooting Was Gang-Related; All 5 Suspects IdentifiedThe Sacramento Police Department says that they have identified all five of the shooters in Sunday's shooting and that it was gang-related.

5 hours ago

Raw: Arden Arcade Commercial FireVideo provided by Metro Fire of Sacramento.

7 hours ago

Injured Employee Rescued From Empty Raging Waters PoolVideo provided by the Sacramento Fire Department.

8 hours ago

CBS13 News AM News Update - 4/6/22The latest headlines.

9 hours ago

Wednesday Weather Forecast - April 6, 2022Find out what kind of weather we're expecting this week.

9 hours ago

CBS13 PM News Update - 4/5/22The latest headlines.

17 hours ago

CBS13 Investigates: California To Shut Down Troubled COVID-19 Testing LabCBS13 has learned the state is terminating its $1.7 billion no-bid contract with PerkinElmer, the private company that runs the taxpayer-funded lab.

17 hours ago

Video From Hours Before Sacramento Shooting Captures Three Of The People InvolvedVideo obtained by CBS13 from hours before the shooting appears to show Sacramento mass shooting suspects Smiley Martin and his brother Dandrae Martin together with Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, who was one of the six people killed.

17 hours ago

River Cats Win Season OpenerOpening day for the Sacramento River Cats brought fans and players back together and maskless for the first time in two years as the hometown team took the field to finally defend their 2019 National Championship.

18 hours ago

Homeless Man Details Heroic Act During Sacramento ShootingThat man, Tim Langer, is now speaking out on his act of heroism and details what happened when he protected a man's daughter and her friends when gunfire erupted.

18 hours ago

Last Home Kings Game Of The SeasonSacramento has already officially been eliminated from playoff contention, marking a league-record 16th consecutive season without making the playoffs.

20 hours ago

Crowd Starts Rolling In For River Cats' Opening DayBaseball is back in Sacramento!

20 hours ago

Sacramento Shooting: The Politics Of Gun ViolenceThe deadly mass shooting in downtown Sacramento is reigniting calls for more gun control in California. The state already has some of the strictest restrictions, but gun rights advocates are blaming elected officials for not being tough on crime

22 hours ago

Evening Forecast - 4/5/22From 90-degree heat to... rain showers? This 7-day forecast has a little bit of everything.

23 hours ago

Family Members Visit Memorial To Remember Sacramento Shooting VictimsThe memorial at the scene of the shooting has continued to grow. A sister visited the memorial today to remember her brother.

23 hours ago

Opening Day For Sacramento River CatsLaura Haefeli was live at Sutter Health Park just before first pitch.

23 hours ago

Digging Into Sacramento Shooting Suspect Smiley Martin's Criminal HistorySmiley Martin is the brother of the first suspect arrested in connection to the shooting, Dandrae Martin.

23 hours ago

Homeless Hero Saves Man's Daughter And Her Friends From Sacramento ShootingTwo days after the mass shooting in downtown Sacramento, a man says his daughter is alive today because a homeless man shielded her from the gunfire.

1 day ago

First Responders Broke Protocol Minutes After Sacramento Shooting To Save LivesFirst responders rushed into chaos after Sunday’s mass shooting, not knowing if an active shooter was still on the scene.

1 day ago

3 Suspects In Sacramento Shooting Now In Custody, First Appears In CourtAuthorities made two more arrests on Tuesday.

1 day ago