CBS13 has learned the state is terminating its $1.7 billion no-bid contract with PerkinElmer, the private company that runs the taxpayer-funded lab.
CBS13 Investigates: California To Shut Down Troubled COVID-19 Testing Lab
Sponsored By
Categories: News, Local News, KOVRTV
Latest Videos
Coalition Pushes California To Provide Funding For Crime Prevention Initiative, Prisoner Re-Entry ProgramsPreventing criminals from returning to the streets -- that’s the goal of a dozen agencies, victims' rights advocates and lawmakers in California.
Third Suspect In Sacramento Shooting Appears In CourtSteve Large was outside the courthouse in Sacramento with the latest.
Record Temperatures Possible This WeekFind out just how hot things are expected to get this week.
Court Appearance Scheduled For 3rd Suspect Arrested In Sacramento ShootingPolice say Daviyonne Dawson is not being charged with crimes directly related to the shooting.
Sacramento Shooting: Shooting Was Gang-Related; All 5 Suspects IdentifiedThe Sacramento Police Department says that they have identified all five of the shooters in Sunday's shooting and that it was gang-related.
Raw: Arden Arcade Commercial FireVideo provided by Metro Fire of Sacramento.
Injured Employee Rescued From Empty Raging Waters PoolVideo provided by the Sacramento Fire Department.
CBS13 News AM News Update - 4/6/22The latest headlines.
Wednesday Weather Forecast - April 6, 2022Find out what kind of weather we're expecting this week.
CBS13 PM News Update - 4/5/22The latest headlines.
CBS13 Investigates: California To Shut Down Troubled COVID-19 Testing LabCBS13 has learned the state is terminating its $1.7 billion no-bid contract with PerkinElmer, the private company that runs the taxpayer-funded lab.
Video From Hours Before Sacramento Shooting Captures Three Of The People InvolvedVideo obtained by CBS13 from hours before the shooting appears to show Sacramento mass shooting suspects Smiley Martin and his brother Dandrae Martin together with Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, who was one of the six people killed.
River Cats Win Season OpenerOpening day for the Sacramento River Cats brought fans and players back together and maskless for the first time in two years as the hometown team took the field to finally defend their 2019 National Championship.
Homeless Man Details Heroic Act During Sacramento ShootingThat man, Tim Langer, is now speaking out on his act of heroism and details what happened when he protected a man's daughter and her friends when gunfire erupted.
Last Home Kings Game Of The SeasonSacramento has already officially been eliminated from playoff contention, marking a league-record 16th consecutive season without making the playoffs.
Crowd Starts Rolling In For River Cats' Opening DayBaseball is back in Sacramento!
Sacramento Shooting: The Politics Of Gun ViolenceThe deadly mass shooting in downtown Sacramento is reigniting calls for more gun control in California. The state already has some of the strictest restrictions, but gun rights advocates are blaming elected officials for not being tough on crime
Evening Forecast - 4/5/22From 90-degree heat to... rain showers? This 7-day forecast has a little bit of everything.
Family Members Visit Memorial To Remember Sacramento Shooting VictimsThe memorial at the scene of the shooting has continued to grow. A sister visited the memorial today to remember her brother.
Opening Day For Sacramento River CatsLaura Haefeli was live at Sutter Health Park just before first pitch.
Digging Into Sacramento Shooting Suspect Smiley Martin's Criminal HistorySmiley Martin is the brother of the first suspect arrested in connection to the shooting, Dandrae Martin.
Homeless Hero Saves Man's Daughter And Her Friends From Sacramento ShootingTwo days after the mass shooting in downtown Sacramento, a man says his daughter is alive today because a homeless man shielded her from the gunfire.
First Responders Broke Protocol Minutes After Sacramento Shooting To Save LivesFirst responders rushed into chaos after Sunday’s mass shooting, not knowing if an active shooter was still on the scene.
3 Suspects In Sacramento Shooting Now In Custody, First Appears In CourtAuthorities made two more arrests on Tuesday.