ACA Rally At State CapitolThousands of nurses, doctors, and patients who have benefited from President Barack Obama's health care law rallied Sunday in California to denounce the Republican effort to overturn it.
Contra Costa Sheriff Arrested For Attempted Murder In SacramentoPolice say a Contra Costa County Sheriff's deputy was arrested for firing a gun inside a house party in Sacramento.
Salmon Eggs Feared Destroyed By Fast-Moving WaterThe storm was a boon for the drought but it was devastating for our endangered salmon population.
Road Tour: ColfaxThe city of Colfax was drying out from the storm while soaking up the profits. Tony Lopex explains.
Evening Forecast - 1/13/17Lisa Meadows shows what's in store with the next round of storms.
Front Street Animal Shelter Receives Dozens Of Pets Lost During StormThe shelter is holding a free adoption weekend to place the 80 pets it received.