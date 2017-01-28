Woman Relieved After Sister's Killers Sentenced, 43 Years LaterLives taken too soon, 13-year-old Doris Derryberry and 12-year-old Valerie Lane were last seen in 1973 at the Linda mall. The next day their bodies found in a field.
Why Did Nearly 4,000 Birds Die In The Yolo Bypass Last Week?Thousands of birds died suddenly in the Yolo Bypass last week. Wildlife specialists have spent the last three days picking up more than 3,700 dead bird carcasses from the shore.
Refugee Advocates: Trump Order 'Defies Everything This Country Stands For'On Friday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order restricting immigrant and refugee entry to America.
Sacramento DA Clears Sacramento Police In Joseph Mann ShootingAn attorney for Mann’s family calls the district attorney’s report “business as usual.” He says the community shouldn’t expect the district attorney’s officer to hold the police department they work with daily accountable.
New Satellite Will Help With Weather ForecastingWeather radar is the key source for spotting severe storms, but in order to see the full picture it helps to also use a satellite. And our latest weather satellite just got a big upgrade.
PG&E Finds Nearly Three Dozen Gas Leaks In FolsomHe's not a worrier, but Michael Dickenson is beginning to wonder about all the PG&E crews in town, trying to fix a natural gas leak, in its third day.