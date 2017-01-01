How Did 5 Suspects Escape California Highway Patrol Custody?Over the last 10 months, there have been five incidents of someone in custody escaping, and in two of those cases the suspects fled in the officer's car.
Gun Sales Soar As New California Gun Laws Go Into EffectAmong them are new requirements for how handguns are to be stored, requiring gun owners to report lost or missing guns within 5 days - with tougher penalties for falsely reporting a missing weapon.
Russian Diplomats Tight-Lipped As They Prepare To Leave United StatesAs part of the U.S. sanctions, the administration closed a compound in Maryland and another in New York and ordered 35 officials from the embassy and Russian consulate in San Francisco to leave the country.
Please Don't Do Anything Stupid On New Year's Eve, Like Drive Drunk Or Fire A Gun In The AirDown in Stockton, officers plan to target areas with reports of gunshots and they will arrest anyone caught firing a gun in public.
Stockton Raiders Fan Wins Tailgating ChallengeAndy Coronado has quite the ride for getting to Oakland Raiders games in style.
Man Found Shot To Death In South Sacramento Marijuana Grow HouseEnrico Boulevard at Fruitridge Road was shut down Friday morning, as sheriff’s deputies began investigating what they believe to be a homicide.