Top Stories

Renowned California State Librarian, Kevin Starr Dies At 76Former California State Librarian Kevin Starr, who is deemed the pre-eminent historian of the Golden State, has died. He was 76. Starr died of a heart attack Saturday at a hospital in San Francisco, his wife, Sheila Starr said Sunday.
Homicide Investigation Underway After Deadly Fires Set In Stockton HotelStockton Fire Department responded to a 2 alarm fire early Monday morning and now Stockton Police Detectives are investigating a homicide.
Westbrook Gets 20th Triple-Double, Thunder Beat KingsRussell Westbrook had 36 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for his 20th triple-double of the season and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Sacramento Kings 122-118 on Sunday night.
Thousands Rally In California Against Health Law RepealThousands of nurses, doctors, and patients who have benefited from President Barack Obama's health care law rallied Sunday in California to denounce the Republican effort to overturn it.
Contra Costa County Sheriff Deputy Arrested In SacramentoA 23-year-old deputy has been arrested after discharging a firearm inside a home on the 1100 block of G Street, the Sacramento Police Department Confirms.
San Francisco Man Returns 100-Year Overdue Library BookA book of short stories titled "Forty Minutes Late" has been returned to a San Francisco library — 100 years late.

Top Video

Local Solar Cooking Company Leaving Mark Around The WorldSolar Cookers International is heating things up in some of the poorest countries.They're working to give women and families who cook over open fire hope and health.
ACA Rally At State CapitolThousands of nurses, doctors, and patients who have benefited from President Barack Obama's health care law rallied Sunday in California to denounce the Republican effort to overturn it.
Contra Costa Sheriff Arrested For Attempted Murder In SacramentoPolice say a Contra Costa County Sheriff's deputy was arrested for firing a gun inside a house party in Sacramento.
Salmon Eggs Feared Destroyed By Fast-Moving WaterThe storm was a boon for the drought but it was devastating for our endangered salmon population.
Road Tour: ColfaxThe city of Colfax was drying out from the storm while soaking up the profits. Tony Lopex explains.
Evening Forecast - 1/13/17Lisa Meadows shows what's in store with the next round of storms.
Front Street Animal Shelter Receives Dozens Of Pets Lost During StormThe shelter is holding a free adoption weekend to place the 80 pets it received.

Sports News & Buzz

Sean Salisbury on The Drive - 01/16/17Sean Salisbury recaps all of the NFL playoff action over the weekend with Dave, Kayte, and Nate on The Drive.
And Then There Were Four; The Drive - 01/16/17Dave, Kayte, and Nate attempt to breakdown all the craziness from the weekend on The Drive.
Westbrook Gets 20th Triple-Double, Thunder Beat KingsRussell Westbrook had 36 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for his 20th triple-double of the season and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Sacramento Kings 122-118 on Sunday night.
VIDEO: Koz And Doug Christie Attempt Water Bottle ChallengeHow did they do?

Marijuana In California

Marijuana Legalization Hasn't Hurt Alcohol Sale, Study FindsResearch finds that marijuana legalization actually benefits alcohol sales rather than harming it.
Pot Advocates To Hand Out Joints At Trump InaugurationA group of marijuana legalization advocates plan to hand out thousands of joints during President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.
California Looking For Ways To Store, Track Marijuana CashNow, elected leaders from states with legal weed including California and Massachusetts are reaching out to federal regulators.
Proposed Law Would Allow Nurse Practitioners In Mass. To Prescribe Medical MarijuanaCertified nurse practitioners would be allowed to authorize medical marijuana use by patients under new rules proposed by Massachusetts health officials.
Study: Pot Legalization Changes Teens' Perspective On MarijuanaIn some cases where pot is now legal, as is the case in California, young kids were significantly less aware of the potential harmful effects of pot and many were more likely to smoke.
Police Find 250 Pounds Marijuana In California Man's CarMaryland authorities say a California man is facing charges after 250 pounds of marijuana was found in a vehicle he was driving.

Politics

California Enlists Former Top Lawyer Eric Holder To Defend State Against TrumpVowing to protect California's values and constitutional guarantees, Democratic leaders in the state Legislature selected former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder to serve as outside counsel to advise their legal strategy against the incoming Trump administration.
Trump Presidency Puts California Legislature In Defense ModeAs California lawmakers return to Sacramento on Wednesday, liberal dreams of expanding safety-net benefits and providing health coverage to immigrants are giving way to a new vision revolving around a feverish push to protect gains racked up in the past.
Mormon Tabernacle Choir Singer Quits Over Scheduled Performance At Trump InaugurationA member of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir says she has resigned from the famed group over its decision to perform at next month's inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.
California Reaches Agreements With 2 More Labor UnionsGov. Jerry Brown's administration has reached new contract agreements with unions representing about 12,000 maintenance workers and 6,000 psychiatric technicians.
Donald Trump Picks Fast Food Executive, Donor To Head Labor DepartmentAndrew Puzder heads CKE Restaurants Holdings, the parent company of Carl's Jr., Hardee's and other chains. In 2010, he published a book called "Job Creation: How it Really Works and Why Government Doesn't Understand It."
Supermajorities Could Spark Conflicts Among California DemocratsNow that voters have created Democratic supermajorities in both houses of the California Legislature, they should expect to see more conflict between liberals and moderates in the party and even tension with Gov. Jerry Brown, another Democrat.

Eat.See.Play

Valentine's Day Dinner For Two
DIY Valentine's Day GiftsLooking for the perfect Valentine's Day gift while trying to stick to a budget? These DIY presents will leave your sweetie stuck with cupid's arrow!
Best Restaurants In Sacramento For Valentine's Day 2017Valentine’s Day is a special day for couples who are looking to celebrate with a nice, romantic dinner. Sacramento has some wonderful restaurants that would definitely meet the criteria and expectations of an evening out with the one you love. If you are looking for some good ideas on where to take your significant other for Valentine’s Day then check out our list of the following fantastic establishments.
Best Consignment Shops In Sacramento To Sell Clothing And AccessoriesBuying designer apparel and accessories can be quite expensive; Sacramento consignment shops, offering new or very gently used high-end clothing at reduced prices, have become very popular.
Best Signature Cocktails In SacramentoNorthern California is known world-wide for producing exceptional wines and unique craft beers, but local mixologists are also pushing the envelope of traditional standards of excellence with handcrafted, signature cocktails.
Book Gift Guide For The Sports Enthusiast In Your Life
9 Non-Fiction Books To Give As Presents This Year
Best Bars In Sacramento To Ring In 2017After such a tumultuous year, many locals are eager to usher out 2016 with a bang rather than a whimper. Bars in the Sacramento area offer many options on New Year’s Eve, including live music of every kind, cocktails, special events, dancing and even a midnight money drop.

Entertainment

Keep It Real: 'Silence'"Silence", co-written and directed by Martin Scorsese, tells the story of two Christian missionaries who travel to Japan to search for their missing mentor when christianity was forbidden.
Keep It Real: 'Live By Night'"Live By Night", written and directed by Ben Affleck, tells the story of a World War One veteran who returns home from the war and gets mixed up in the underworld of 1920’s prohibition crime.
Judge: ‘Melrose Place’ Actress Has Done Enough Time For Fatal 2010 DUI Crash
Amid Celebrity Deaths, Charlie Sheen Tweets 'Trump Next, Please!'Shortly after news broke on Wednesday that legendary Hollywood actress Debbie Reynolds had died, actor Charlie Sheen weighed in with a tweet many are taking offense to.
Star Wars Cast, Hollywood Reacts To Death Of Carrie FisherReactions to Tuesday's death of Carrie Fisher from Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Peter Mayhew, Billy Dee Williams and more.

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia