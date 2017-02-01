Top Stories

Republic FC: Reports Of Being Excluded From MLS Bid 'Deeply Troubling'Plans for a Major League Soccer expansion team in Sacramento are materializing, but there was an odd omission from the bid announced Tuesday.
Vandals Break Into Sacramento Barbershop, Tag It With SwastikasPolice are investigating recent vandalism at a local barbershop as a hate crime.
Hate-Related Graffiti Left At Mosque In RosevillePolice are investigating what they're calling a hate crime at a mosque in Roseville.
Beyonce Announces She's Pregnant With TwinsBlue Ivy is about to become a big sister - twice over.
Former 49ers Cheerleader Sues NFL Over Low WagesA former San Francisco 49ers cheerleader has filed a federal lawsuit alleging NFL executives and team owners are conspiring to suppress wages for cheerleaders.
Folsom Detectives Searching For More Victims Of Child Exploitation SuspectDetectives are looking for more possible victims of a man suspected of child exploitation.

Top Video

Morning Forecast - Feb. 1, 2017Find out when the wet weather is expected to arrive.
Republic FC: Reports Of Being Excluded From MLS Bid ‘Deeply Troubling’Plans for a Major League Soccer expansion team in Sacramento are materializing, but there was an odd omission from the bid announced Tuesday.
Vandalism At Sacramento Barbershop Investigated As Hate CrimeAuthorities say the vandals broke in an spray painted swastikas at the barbershop.
DUI Suspect Crashes Into Cameron Park Apartment, Unit Red TaggedA woman’s apartment has been red tagged after a DUI suspect slammed their car into the building early Wednesday morning.
Sacramento Leaders Vote To Give Homeless Priority On Affordable Housing Wait ListsA joint session of Sacramento's Board of Supervisors and City Council voted unanimously to make people who are homeless a priority on waiting lists for affordable housing.
Morning Forecast - Feb. 1, 2017The wet weather is expected to return on Wednesday.
DUI Suspect Crashes Into Cameron Park ApartmentThe apartment unit has now been red tagged due to the crash.

Sports News & Buzz

Republic FC: Reports Of Being Excluded From MLS Bid 'Deeply Troubling'Plans for a Major League Soccer expansion team in Sacramento are materializing, but there was an odd omission from the bid announced Tuesday.
Sharks' Patrick Marleau Speeds Toward 500-Goal MilestonePatrick Marleau is closing in on the 500 career goal milestone with alarming speed.
BREAKING: Matt Barnes Surrenders To NYPD Following Nightclub BrawlMatt Barnes has reportedly turned himself into the NYPD following a nightclub brawl back in December.
NFL Commissioner Goodell: Work To Be Done Before Vegas MoveNFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says the league has not made a determination about Las Vegas as the host of a team for the league.

Marijuana In California

Sacramento Releases Proposed Fees For Marijuana BusinessesOn Monday, the city held its eighth stake holder meeting for people wanting to get information about starting their cannabis business. The fees were released for the first time.
State Regulators To Answer Questions On Monitoring Recreational MarijuanaState lawmakers will meet on Monday to discuss marijuana regulations.
Green Rush Over? Calaveras County Residents Push To Ban All Pot GrowingCalaveras County will vote on the future of a business once heralded as the “green rush.”
Marijuana Legalization Hasn't Hurt Alcohol Sale, Study FindsResearch finds that marijuana legalization actually benefits alcohol sales rather than harming it.
Pot Advocates To Hand Out Joints At Trump InaugurationA group of marijuana legalization advocates plan to hand out thousands of joints during President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.
California Looking For Ways To Store, Track Marijuana CashNow, elected leaders from states with legal weed including California and Massachusetts are reaching out to federal regulators.

Politics

US Is No Longer A 'Full Democracy' According To EIUThe Economist Intelligence Unit released their democracy index, and the United States are no longer a 'full democracy.'
Carmichael Dave: No, I Will Not Stick To SportsCarmichael Dave is making some changes...
List Of Democrats Boycotting Trump Inauguration Continues To GrowMore than 40 House Democrats plan to boycott President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Friday, casting the Republican businessman as a threat to democracy.
California Enlists Former Top Lawyer Eric Holder To Defend State Against TrumpVowing to protect California's values and constitutional guarantees, Democratic leaders in the state Legislature selected former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder to serve as outside counsel to advise their legal strategy against the incoming Trump administration.
Trump Presidency Puts California Legislature In Defense ModeAs California lawmakers return to Sacramento on Wednesday, liberal dreams of expanding safety-net benefits and providing health coverage to immigrants are giving way to a new vision revolving around a feverish push to protect gains racked up in the past.
Mormon Tabernacle Choir Singer Quits Over Scheduled Performance At Trump InaugurationA member of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir says she has resigned from the famed group over its decision to perform at next month's inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.

Eat.See.Play

Winter Weather: How To Survive In Hazardous ConditionsWant to know how to keep you and your family safe in the event of dangerous winter weather? Former NAVY SEAL Clinton Emerson shares his survival tips.
Best Low Carb Dishes In SacramentoIn recent years, many people have adapted their eating habits to include foods that are lower in carbohydrates. Sacramento offers many low carb dining options, including Mexican, Japanese, Ethiopian, Italian and American restaurants.
Best Comedy Shows Coming To Sacramento In Spring 2017As Sacramento emerges from the winter doldrums, there are plenty of opportunities to get ones’ funny bone tickled this spring.
Romantic Valentine's Day DestinationsLooking for a romantic retreat? These Valentine's Day destinations are the perfect way to get away from it all!
5 Valentine's Day Activities For Singles
The Two-Day Hike: What To Bring And Why To Bring ItVenturing into the great outdoors? Be prepared, stay safe and have fun with this complete itinerary!
Best Stores In Sacramento For Secondhand Baby GearThese Sacramento specialty shops offer gently used apparel, furniture and accessories for baby and kids. Maternity clothes and nursing supplies can help make mom more comfortable, and fun party dresses and tuxedos will make your youngsters the hit of any party.
Valentine's Day Dinner For Two

Entertainment

Beyonce Announces She's Pregnant With TwinsBlue Ivy is about to become a big sister - twice over.
Oprah Winfrey Set To Join 60 MinutesIt was announced today that Oprah Winfrey will be joining CBS' number one news broadcast, "60 Minutes."
Peter Capaldi Leaving Doctor Who After Series 10The search for the next Doctor will be on soon as Peter Capaldi has announced the 10th series of "Doctor Who" will be his last.
At SAG Awards, Protest Of Trump's Immigration Ban Takes SpotlightOscar season is looking more and more like one very well-dressed protest against President Donald Trump.
Keeping It Reel: 'Gold'Matthew McConaughey returns to the big screen in "Gold." It's based on the true story of the 1993 Bre-X mining scandal, one of the greatest financial scandals in U.S. history.

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia