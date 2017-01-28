Top Stories

Police Hunt Biohazard Suit Burglar Who Struck In QueensPolice in New York City are asking for the public's help in apprehending a burglar who wore a white biohazard suit to conceal his identity when he stole a safe containing $200,000 from a home in Queens earlier this month.
With Students Stranded Abroad, Colleges Condemn Travel Ban Dozens of U.S. colleges are opposing President Donald Trump's sweeping travel ban, which has left some students and professors stranded abroad.
Cavaliers All-Star Love Out With Back SpasmsCavaliers starting All-Star forward Kevin Love left Sunday's game against Oklahoma City with back spasms.
Smaller States Rejoice As Amazon Finally Collects Sales TaxMany online shoppers in the United States have for years had to pay state sales taxes whenever they buy goods from Amazon.
One Person Shot When Attempting To Purchase Second-Hand Goods OnlineLast night, Sacramento police officers were dispatched to gun shot report at the 4000 block of Florin road.
South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescued Dogs From Icy WaterSouth Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue responded to Venice Drive for two dogs stranded in the icy water

Mom Of Soldier Who Died At Hands Of Fellow Soldiers Hopes For Death PenaltyFirst Class Private Shadow McClaine's body was discovered earlier this week and investigators arrested two fellow soldiers.
Woman Relieved After Sister's Killers Sentenced, 43 Years LaterLives taken too soon, 13-year-old Doris Derryberry and 12-year-old Valerie Lane were last seen in 1973 at the Linda mall. The next day their bodies found in a field.
Why Did Nearly 4,000 Birds Die In The Yolo Bypass Last Week?Thousands of birds died suddenly in the Yolo Bypass last week. Wildlife specialists have spent the last three days picking up more than 3,700 dead bird carcasses from the shore.
Refugee Advocates: Trump Order 'Defies Everything This Country Stands For'On Friday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order restricting immigrant and refugee entry to America.
Sacramento DA Clears Sacramento Police In Joseph Mann ShootingAn attorney for Mann’s family calls the district attorney’s report “business as usual.” He says the community shouldn’t expect the district attorney’s officer to hold the police department they work with daily accountable.
New Satellite Will Help With Weather ForecastingWeather radar is the key source for spotting severe storms, but in order to see the full picture it helps to also use a satellite. And our latest weather satellite just got a big upgrade.
PG&E Finds Nearly Three Dozen Gas Leaks In FolsomHe's not a worrier, but Michael Dickenson is beginning to wonder about all the PG&E crews in town, trying to fix a natural gas leak, in its third day.

Curry's 43, Halfcourt Shot Helps Warriors Top Clippers 144-98Stephen Curry scored 25 of his 43 points in the third quarter following his first halfcourt buzzer-beater of the season at the end of the first half to lead the Golden State Warriors to their ninth win in 10 games, 144-98 over the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night.
Not Even The Super Bowl Is Immune From Political Divide In U.S.Patriots fans have spent nearly two full seasons being reminded of the close friendship between President Donald Trump and their team's three top figures
49ers Planning 2nd Interviews With Shanahan, PatonThe San Francisco 49ers are planning to conduct a second interview with Atlanta offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan on Friday in hopes of settling on the choice for their next head coach.

Green Rush Over? Calaveras County Residents Push To Ban All Pot GrowingCalaveras County will vote on the future of a business once heralded as the “green rush.”
Marijuana Legalization Hasn't Hurt Alcohol Sale, Study FindsResearch finds that marijuana legalization actually benefits alcohol sales rather than harming it.
Pot Advocates To Hand Out Joints At Trump InaugurationA group of marijuana legalization advocates plan to hand out thousands of joints during President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.
California Looking For Ways To Store, Track Marijuana CashNow, elected leaders from states with legal weed including California and Massachusetts are reaching out to federal regulators.
Proposed Law Would Allow Nurse Practitioners In Mass. To Prescribe Medical MarijuanaCertified nurse practitioners would be allowed to authorize medical marijuana use by patients under new rules proposed by Massachusetts health officials.
Study: Pot Legalization Changes Teens' Perspective On MarijuanaIn some cases where pot is now legal, as is the case in California, young kids were significantly less aware of the potential harmful effects of pot and many were more likely to smoke.

US Is No Longer A 'Full Democracy' According To EIUThe Economist Intelligence Unit released their democracy index, and the United States are no longer a 'full democracy.'
Carmichael Dave: No, I Will Not Stick To SportsCarmichael Dave is making some changes...
List Of Democrats Boycotting Trump Inauguration Continues To GrowMore than 40 House Democrats plan to boycott President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Friday, casting the Republican businessman as a threat to democracy.
California Enlists Former Top Lawyer Eric Holder To Defend State Against TrumpVowing to protect California's values and constitutional guarantees, Democratic leaders in the state Legislature selected former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder to serve as outside counsel to advise their legal strategy against the incoming Trump administration.
Trump Presidency Puts California Legislature In Defense ModeAs California lawmakers return to Sacramento on Wednesday, liberal dreams of expanding safety-net benefits and providing health coverage to immigrants are giving way to a new vision revolving around a feverish push to protect gains racked up in the past.
Mormon Tabernacle Choir Singer Quits Over Scheduled Performance At Trump InaugurationA member of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir says she has resigned from the famed group over its decision to perform at next month's inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.

Best Comedy Shows Coming To Sacramento In Spring 2017As Sacramento emerges from the winter doldrums, there are plenty of opportunities to get ones’ funny bone tickled this spring.
Romantic Valentine's Day DestinationsLooking for a romantic retreat? These Valentine's Day destinations are the perfect way to get away from it all!
5 Valentine's Day Activities For Singles
The Two-Day Hike: What To Bring And Why To Bring ItVenturing into the great outdoors? Be prepared, stay safe and have fun with this complete itinerary!
Best Stores In Sacramento For Secondhand Baby GearThese Sacramento specialty shops offer gently used apparel, furniture and accessories for baby and kids. Maternity clothes and nursing supplies can help make mom more comfortable, and fun party dresses and tuxedos will make your youngsters the hit of any party.
Valentine's Day Dinner For Two
DIY Valentine's Day GiftsLooking for the perfect Valentine's Day gift while trying to stick to a budget? These DIY presents will leave your sweetie stuck with cupid's arrow!
Best Restaurants In Sacramento For Valentine's Day 2017Valentine’s Day is a special day for couples who are looking to celebrate with a nice, romantic dinner. Sacramento has some wonderful restaurants that would definitely meet the criteria and expectations of an evening out with the one you love. If you are looking for some good ideas on where to take your significant other for Valentine’s Day then check out our list of the following fantastic establishments.

Keeping It Reel: 'Gold'Matthew McConaughey returns to the big screen in "Gold." It's based on the true story of the 1993 Bre-X mining scandal, one of the greatest financial scandals in U.S. history.
Mary Tyler Moore Special Airing Tonight At 8 On CBS13Entertainment icon, Mary Tyler Moore, will be remembered this Thursday night as CBS airs, "Mary Tyler Moore: Love Is All Around," a one-hour special on her extraordinary life and career.
Aspiring Actor Frederick Jay Bowdy Commits Suicide On Facebook LivePolice say they were called Monday morning by relatives in Texas after Bowdy issued Facebook suicide threats but couldn't find him in time.
TV Icon Mary Tyler Moore Dies At 80TV icon Mary Tyler Moore has died at the age of 80, her publicist says.
'La La Land' Ties Oscar History With 14 NomsThe candy-colored love letter to musicals "La La Land" has landed a record-tying 14 Academy Awards nominations, matching it with "Titanic" and "All About Eve" for most nominations ever.

