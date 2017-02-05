SUPER BOWL: Live game tracker | Listen live (desktop only) | Live game blog

French Candidate Uses Hologram To Travel Campaign TrailFrench presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon can't be in two places at once.
House GOP lawmakers face tough questions on health care Angry constituents confronted Republican lawmakers at separate town halls in California and Florida, fearful of the GOP promise to repeal former President Barack Obama's health care law without a comprehensive alternative.
Court Denies Trump Request Ro Immediately Restore Travel BanA federal appeals court on Sunday denied the Justice Department's request for an immediate reinstatement of President Donald Trump's ban on accepting certain travelers and all refugees.
Restaurant Owner Vows To Continue Charitable Work After Fire The owner of a popular Orange County restaurant destroyed by fire vowed to continue his charitable work of serving 2,000 free meals a day to needy children.
Locals Rally For Justice After Mann Officers ClearedTwo Sacramento police officers are cleared in the shooting death of Jospeh Mann, now the attorney representing his family and other locals are speaking in favor of change.
Kings Take Down Warriors In OTDraymond Green missed a 3-pointer from the top of the arc at the final buzzer and DeMarcus Cousins scored six of his 32 points in overtime and overcame several key mistakes as the Sacramento Kings' snapped a 13-game losing streak to the Golden State Warriors with a wild 109-106 win Sat

Local Soccer Organizations Agree To Joint MLS BidAfter several days of confusion, Sacramento Republic FC and other local entities have come to an agreement on a proposal to the MLS that includes all parties in its proposal to be considered for expansion.
Police Escort McClintock after rowdy California Town HallCongressman Tom McClintock, a Republican from California, faced a rowdy crowd at a packed town hall meeting in Downtown Roseville, and had to be escorted by police as protesters followed him shouting, "Shame on you!"
Call Kurtis: Why Your Internet Provider Choice Is LimitedBill Poteat served 20 years in the Air Force. Now, the retired veteran keeps up with new trends and technology by searching the Internet. He said when he called AT&T they told him they are not allowed to service his area.
Web Extra: Murdered Soldier's Body Returns HomeA look at the scene as Shadow McClaine came home on Friday.
Program Helps Fathers Read To Children From Behind BarsJevon Sanford, 21, is recording himself for the first time reading a Disney book to his 3-year-old daughter Kimora.
Sacramento Expects To License Hundreds Of Marijuana Cultivation BusinessesThe city says it needs to generate more than $6.3 million in fees to regulate all aspects of legalized marijuana.

Was NFL Ratings Slip Because Of Election, Or Is League Beginning Decline?Two NFL teams abandoned fan bases in St. Louis and San Diego in favor of their original home, Los Angeles, where neither team had played for decades.
The Best in the World at What He Does: The Lo-Down 2/3On the Friday edition of the Lo-Down the guys cover the Super Bowl, the NBA, and all things Sports. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM

Commercial Marijuana Growers Buying Up Space In Sacramento At Unprecedented RateIt's only fitting the grass grows wild – and the weeds reach for the sun – in this mostly industrial south Sacramento neighborhood considered by real estate experts to be one of the hot zones for commercial marijuana "grows.”
Sacramento Releases Proposed Fees For Marijuana BusinessesOn Monday, the city held its eighth stake holder meeting for people wanting to get information about starting their cannabis business. The fees were released for the first time.
State Regulators To Answer Questions On Monitoring Recreational MarijuanaState lawmakers will meet on Monday to discuss marijuana regulations.
Green Rush Over? Calaveras County Residents Push To Ban All Pot GrowingCalaveras County will vote on the future of a business once heralded as the “green rush.”
Marijuana Legalization Hasn't Hurt Alcohol Sale, Study FindsResearch finds that marijuana legalization actually benefits alcohol sales rather than harming it.
Pot Advocates To Hand Out Joints At Trump InaugurationA group of marijuana legalization advocates plan to hand out thousands of joints during President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Trump Hits Iran With New Sanctions For Missile TestThe Trump administration ordered sanctions against more than two dozen people and companies from the Persian Gulf to China Friday in retaliation for Iran's recent ballistic missile test, increasing pressure on Tehran without directly undercutting a landmark nuclear deal with the country.
Pres. Trump's Hardline Views Prompt Nonprofits To Reject Aid MoneyNonprofit groups are rejecting federal grant money to combat violent extremism because of what they described as President Donald Trump's actions against the Muslim and Arab community.
Record $466 Million Spent On California Ballot Measures In 2016Campaign finance documents filed this week reveal political donors contributed a record $466 million dollars to influence measures on California's 2016 ballot.
Matthew McConaughey: It’s Time To Embrace TrumpMatthew McConaughey says it’s time for Hollywood to “embrace and shake hands” with the fact that Donald Trump is president.
US Is No Longer A 'Full Democracy' According To EIUThe Economist Intelligence Unit released their democracy index, and the United States are no longer a 'full democracy.'
Carmichael Dave: No, I Will Not Stick To SportsCarmichael Dave is making some changes...

Winter Weather: How To Survive In Hazardous ConditionsWant to know how to keep you and your family safe in the event of dangerous winter weather? Former NAVY SEAL Clinton Emerson shares his survival tips.
Best Low Carb Dishes In SacramentoIn recent years, many people have adapted their eating habits to include foods that are lower in carbohydrates. Sacramento offers many low carb dining options, including Mexican, Japanese, Ethiopian, Italian and American restaurants.
Best Comedy Shows Coming To Sacramento In Spring 2017As Sacramento emerges from the winter doldrums, there are plenty of opportunities to get ones’ funny bone tickled this spring.
Romantic Valentine's Day DestinationsLooking for a romantic retreat? These Valentine's Day destinations are the perfect way to get away from it all!
5 Valentine's Day Activities For Singles
The Two-Day Hike: What To Bring And Why To Bring ItVenturing into the great outdoors? Be prepared, stay safe and have fun with this complete itinerary!
Best Stores In Sacramento For Secondhand Baby GearThese Sacramento specialty shops offer gently used apparel, furniture and accessories for baby and kids. Maternity clothes and nursing supplies can help make mom more comfortable, and fun party dresses and tuxedos will make your youngsters the hit of any party.
'Thank You Obama' Clothing Line DebutsChance the Rapper is modeling a clothing line based on a fellow famous Chicagoan, former President Barack Obama.
CBS Adds "Doubt" To Mid-Season ScheduleCBS adds "Doubt" and its diverse cast to their midseason schedule!
Trump Knocks Schwarzenegger Over 'Celebrity Apprentice' RatingsPresident Donald Trump sought prayers Thursday for Arnold Schwarzenegger over ratings for "Celebrity Apprentice" — the show Trump once hosted and which he said has become a "total disaster" since California's Republican former governor took over the franchise.
Beyonce Announces She's Pregnant With TwinsBlue Ivy is about to become a big sister - twice over.
Oprah Winfrey Set To Join 60 MinutesIt was announced today that Oprah Winfrey will be joining CBS' number one news broadcast, "60 Minutes."

Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
