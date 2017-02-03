TRENDING TOPICS: High PG&E Heating Bills | Human Trafficking | Mosques Vandalized | Heart-Healthy Nutrition

Top Stories

Hawaii Considers Legalizing Prostitution, Cops Having Sex With ProstitutesThe proposal to decriminalize prostitution also would end a state law that says police officers cannot have sex with prostitutes in the course of investigations.
Immigration Checkpoint Hoax Prompts Warning From PoliceThe Fontana Police Department posted a message to social media on Friday after it says it received calls and social media inquiries about the supposed checkpoints.
Chocolate Shamrock Shake Coming To McDonald's MenuTheir McCafé menu will feature the original Shamrock Shake, a Chocolate Shamrock Shake, a Shamrock Chocolate Chip Frappé, a Shamrock Hot Chocolate and a Shamrock Mocha.
Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks Trump Travel BanU.S. District Judge James Robart in Seattle ruled against government lawyers' claims that the states did not have the standing to challenge Trump's order and said they showed their case was likely to succeed.
A Look At Legal Challenges To Trump Travel Ban On Predominantly Muslim CountriesU.S. District Judge James Robart granted a temporary restraining order Friday at the request of Washington state and Minnesota that's effective nationwide.
Weston Ranch High Placed On Lockdown After Reports Of Nearby Shooting In StocktonStockton police say a Weston Ranch High teacher heard gunshots and reported them, prompting the lockdown just after 3 p.m. on Friday.

Top Video

California Lawmaker Calls For Investigation Of Regulators After Many Report PG&E Bill HikesOne state lawmaker says regulators may to blame for skyrocketing PG&E bills residents are reporting recently.
'Wear Red Day' Highlights Women's HealthDoctors Medical Center in Modesto has partnered with the American Heart Association to bring awareness to how greatly heart disease is impacting the community.
No Federal Funds? Trump's Threat To UC Berkeley Sparks Heated Debate On Free SpeechCalifornia's Democrats and Republicans are in a heated debate over how to respond to the violent protest that forced the cancellation of a speech by Brietbart news editor Milo Yiannopoulos.
Thunderstorms, Heavy Downpours, Gusty Wind In StoreUse caution on the road as wet weather returns.
DUI Suspect Shot, Killed Near North Lake Tahoe; Had Held Passenger HostageDeputies say they were forced to fire on a DUI suspect who held a passenger hostage at gunpoint.
Commercial Marijuana Growers Buying Up Space In Sacramento At Unprecedented RateMany are determined to make Sacramento the "marijuana hub" of the West Coast.
Call Kurtis: Lightning Is In The Forecast, How Should You Prepare?There's no telling when and where a lightning bolt will strike. If you're not prepared, you could be on your own to replace lots of pricey electronics and appliances.

Sports News & Buzz

Was NFL Ratings Slip Because Of Election, Or Is League Beginning Decline?Two NFL teams abandoned fan bases in St. Louis and San Diego in favor of their original home, Los Angeles, where neither team had played for decades.
The Best in the World at What He Does: The Lo-Down 2/3On the Friday edition of the Lo-Down the guys cover the Super Bowl, the NBA, and all things Sports. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM
Reno Bighorns Acquire Jaleel Cousins, DeMarcus's BrotherThere's a new Cousins in town.
Randy Cross Among 30 Players To Donate Brains For ResearchFormer 49ers offensive lineman Randy Cross is among 30 retired NFL players who have pledged to donate their brains to concussion research.

Marijuana In California

Commercial Marijuana Growers Buying Up Space In Sacramento At Unprecedented RateIt's only fitting the grass grows wild – and the weeds reach for the sun – in this mostly industrial south Sacramento neighborhood considered by real estate experts to be one of the hot zones for commercial marijuana "grows.”
Sacramento Releases Proposed Fees For Marijuana BusinessesOn Monday, the city held its eighth stake holder meeting for people wanting to get information about starting their cannabis business. The fees were released for the first time.
State Regulators To Answer Questions On Monitoring Recreational MarijuanaState lawmakers will meet on Monday to discuss marijuana regulations.
Green Rush Over? Calaveras County Residents Push To Ban All Pot GrowingCalaveras County will vote on the future of a business once heralded as the “green rush.”
Marijuana Legalization Hasn't Hurt Alcohol Sale, Study FindsResearch finds that marijuana legalization actually benefits alcohol sales rather than harming it.
Pot Advocates To Hand Out Joints At Trump InaugurationA group of marijuana legalization advocates plan to hand out thousands of joints during President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Politics

Trump Hits Iran With New Sanctions For Missile TestThe Trump administration ordered sanctions against more than two dozen people and companies from the Persian Gulf to China Friday in retaliation for Iran's recent ballistic missile test, increasing pressure on Tehran without directly undercutting a landmark nuclear deal with the country.
Pres. Trump's Hardline Views Prompt Nonprofits To Reject Aid MoneyNonprofit groups are rejecting federal grant money to combat violent extremism because of what they described as President Donald Trump's actions against the Muslim and Arab community.
Record $466 Million Spent On California Ballot Measures In 2016Campaign finance documents filed this week reveal political donors contributed a record $466 million dollars to influence measures on California's 2016 ballot.
Matthew McConaughey: It’s Time To Embrace TrumpMatthew McConaughey says it’s time for Hollywood to “embrace and shake hands” with the fact that Donald Trump is president.
US Is No Longer A 'Full Democracy' According To EIUThe Economist Intelligence Unit released their democracy index, and the United States are no longer a 'full democracy.'
Carmichael Dave: No, I Will Not Stick To SportsCarmichael Dave is making some changes...

Eat.See.Play

Winter Weather: How To Survive In Hazardous ConditionsWant to know how to keep you and your family safe in the event of dangerous winter weather? Former NAVY SEAL Clinton Emerson shares his survival tips.
Best Low Carb Dishes In SacramentoIn recent years, many people have adapted their eating habits to include foods that are lower in carbohydrates. Sacramento offers many low carb dining options, including Mexican, Japanese, Ethiopian, Italian and American restaurants.
Best Comedy Shows Coming To Sacramento In Spring 2017As Sacramento emerges from the winter doldrums, there are plenty of opportunities to get ones’ funny bone tickled this spring.
Romantic Valentine's Day DestinationsLooking for a romantic retreat? These Valentine's Day destinations are the perfect way to get away from it all!
5 Valentine's Day Activities For Singles
The Two-Day Hike: What To Bring And Why To Bring ItVenturing into the great outdoors? Be prepared, stay safe and have fun with this complete itinerary!
Best Stores In Sacramento For Secondhand Baby GearThese Sacramento specialty shops offer gently used apparel, furniture and accessories for baby and kids. Maternity clothes and nursing supplies can help make mom more comfortable, and fun party dresses and tuxedos will make your youngsters the hit of any party.
Valentine's Day Dinner For Two

Entertainment

'Thank You Obama' Clothing Line DebutsChance the Rapper is modeling a clothing line based on a fellow famous Chicagoan, former President Barack Obama.
CBS Adds "Doubt" To Mid-Season ScheduleCBS adds "Doubt" and its diverse cast to their midseason schedule!
Trump Knocks Schwarzenegger Over 'Celebrity Apprentice' RatingsPresident Donald Trump sought prayers Thursday for Arnold Schwarzenegger over ratings for "Celebrity Apprentice" — the show Trump once hosted and which he said has become a "total disaster" since California's Republican former governor took over the franchise.
Beyonce Announces She's Pregnant With TwinsBlue Ivy is about to become a big sister - twice over.
Oprah Winfrey Set To Join 60 MinutesIt was announced today that Oprah Winfrey will be joining CBS' number one news broadcast, "60 Minutes."

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia