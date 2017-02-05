Local Soccer Organizations Agree To Joint MLS BidAfter several days of confusion, Sacramento Republic FC and other local entities have come to an agreement on a proposal to the MLS that includes all parties in its proposal to be considered for expansion.
Police Escort McClintock after rowdy California Town HallCongressman Tom McClintock, a Republican from California, faced a rowdy crowd at a packed town hall meeting in Downtown Roseville, and had to be escorted by police as protesters followed him shouting, "Shame on you!"
Call Kurtis: Why Your Internet Provider Choice Is LimitedBill Poteat served 20 years in the Air Force. Now, the retired veteran keeps up with new trends and technology by searching the Internet. He said when he called AT&T they told him they are not allowed to service his area.
Web Extra: Murdered Soldier's Body Returns HomeA look at the scene as Shadow McClaine came home on Friday.
Program Helps Fathers Read To Children From Behind BarsJevon Sanford, 21, is recording himself for the first time reading a Disney book to his 3-year-old daughter Kimora.
Sacramento Expects To License Hundreds Of Marijuana Cultivation BusinessesThe city says it needs to generate more than $6.3 million in fees to regulate all aspects of legalized marijuana.