Sacramento Says Goodbye To 2016Old Sac rang in the new year a little early this year with a massive fireworks show.
Small Planes Collide Mid-Air In Texas, Killing 3Three people have been killed after two small planes collided in midair near McKinney, Texas.
Member Of Powerful California Coastal Panel ResignsWendy Mitchell, a member of the California Coastal Commission who supported the controversial ouster of the agency's executive director earlier this year, has resigned.
Alabama Wears Down Washington 24-7, Now Heads To Title Game
Man Finds 40-Years-Overdue Library Books, Pays Late FeesA library lover who found two books more than four decades overdue at a vacation cabin in Canada is making a donation to cover the late fees — at the 1970s-era rate of a nickel a day.
Two dead, Two Injured In Shooting After Meek Mill Concert

NYE 2016Sacramento says goodbye to 2016.
How Did 5 Suspects Escape California Highway Patrol Custody?Over the last 10 months, there have been five incidents of someone in custody escaping, and in two of those cases the suspects fled in the officer's car.
Gun Sales Soar As New California Gun Laws Go Into EffectAmong them are new requirements for how handguns are to be stored, requiring gun owners to report lost or missing guns within 5 days - with tougher penalties for falsely reporting a missing weapon.
Russian Diplomats Tight-Lipped As They Prepare To Leave United StatesAs part of the U.S. sanctions, the administration closed a compound in Maryland and another in New York and ordered 35 officials from the embassy and Russian consulate in San Francisco to leave the country.
Please Don't Do Anything Stupid On New Year's Eve, Like Drive Drunk Or Fire A Gun In The AirDown in Stockton, officers plan to target areas with reports of gunshots and they will arrest anyone caught firing a gun in public.
Stockton Raiders Fan Wins Tailgating ChallengeAndy Coronado has quite the ride for getting to Oakland Raiders games in style.
Man Found Shot To Death In South Sacramento Marijuana Grow HouseEnrico Boulevard at Fruitridge Road was shut down Friday morning, as sheriff’s deputies began investigating what they believe to be a homicide.

49ers Week 17 Injury Report: Offensive Line Banged Up For Season Finale Against SeattleThe San Francisco 49ers enter the final weekend of the 2016 NFL regular season with a few injury concerns, but with three injured offensive linemen, the offensive game plan for the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium on Sunday could be compromised. Center Marcus Martin and guard Andrew Tiller have been ruled out, while tackle Joe Staley is listed as questionable for the Week 17 matchup against the NFC West Division champions.
Rousey Lasts Only 48 Seconds In Comeback Fight Against Nunes At UFC 207Rousey (12-2) never managed to get her footing against Nunes (14-4), who rocked Rousey with her very first punches.
The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie; Kelenna AzubuikeFormer NBA Guard and current NBA Comcast Sports Network analyst Kelenna Azubuike joined the fellas and broke down the latest around the Golden State Warriors, how Kevin Durant is excelling even past their standards and who is the one Warrior he worries about the most, all of that and more on The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie.

Study: Pot Legalization Changes Teens' Perspective On MarijuanaIn some cases where pot is now legal, as is the case in California, young kids were significantly less aware of the potential harmful effects of pot and many were more likely to smoke.
Police Find 250 Pounds Marijuana In California Man's CarMaryland authorities say a California man is facing charges after 250 pounds of marijuana was found in a vehicle he was driving.
Illicit Marijuana Farms Decimate Western WildlifeTony Magarrell isn't very relaxed for someone who just spent a week in the lush backcountry canyons of Lassen National Forest, 165 miles northwest of Reno.
Could California Beer Sales Slide With Legalized Marijuana?For small breweries like Ruhstaller, the average customer is over 30. So if the 18-25 year olds trade beer for marijuana now, his business may not notice until the next decade.
Warriors Coach Steve Kerr's Marijuana Admission Could Spark DialogueSteve Kerr's players believe his voice can go far in starting a serious, thoughtful dialogue in professional sports regarding pot use for pain relief.
Now That Pot Is Legal, Can I Smoke It At Work?Bottom line: You can't come to work high. You can still be drug tested. And you can still be fired - or not hired - for failing a drug test even if you're not the least bit impaired at work.

Sacramento Sheriff Scott Jones Reflects On Congressional Loss To Rep. Ami BeraJones seemed comfortable with his coffee mug in hand walking through the halls of the sheriff's department on Thursday morning.
Supermajorities Could Spark Conflicts Among California DemocratsNow that voters have created Democratic supermajorities in both houses of the California Legislature, they should expect to see more conflict between liberals and moderates in the party and even tension with Gov. Jerry Brown, another Democrat.
Unprompted, Trump Tweets People Who Burn The American Flag Should Face ConsequencesDonald Trump says that anyone who burns an American flag should face unspecified "consequences," such as jail or a loss of citizenship.
Proposition 66: California Voters Approve Faster Death Penalty ProcessProposition 66 continued to hold a 51 percent margin of support Tuesday after two weeks of counting millions of ballots in a contentious race that also saw voters reject a dueling measure to end executions.
Drill, Baby, Drill? Election Reignites Offshore-Oil DebateThe controversy over drilling for oil in the Atlantic Ocean has been reignited by the election of Donald Trump, and environmentalists and coastal businesses say it could be the first major fault line that divides them from the new president.
Latino-Majority City Council Readying For Immigration Fight In WoodlandWith Donald Trump becoming president, the new council members say they're gearing up for a long fight to protect undocumented immigrants in Woodland.

Book Gift Guide For The Sports Enthusiast In Your Life
9 Non-Fiction Books To Give As Presents This Year
Best Bars In Sacramento To Ring In 2017After such a tumultuous year, many locals are eager to usher out 2016 with a bang rather than a whimper. Bars in the Sacramento area offer many options on New Year’s Eve, including live music of every kind, cocktails, special events, dancing and even a midnight money drop.
Best Books For Kids This Holiday Season
4 Course Hanukkah Dinner RecipeWant to spice up Hanukkah dinner this year? Try this complete four course meal!
New Year's Eve Party DIY GuideAre you hosting New Year's Eve this year? Be the host with the most, all with the help of these easy DIY tips!
5 Course Christmas Dinner Recipes For Your Big Get TogetherWant something fresh on your plate this Christmas? Try this 5 course meal and send your guests home full of more than just holiday spirit!
New Year’s Eve Fashion GuideNeed the perfect New Year's Eve outfit? Black tie event or watching the ball drop from home, either way there's an outfit for you!

