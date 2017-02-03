'Wear Red Day' Highlights Women's HealthDoctors Medical Center in Modesto has partnered with the American Heart Association to bring awareness to how greatly heart disease is impacting the community.
No Federal Funds? Trump's Threat To UC Berkeley Sparks Heated Debate On Free SpeechCalifornia's Democrats and Republicans are in a heated debate over how to respond to the violent protest that forced the cancellation of a speech by Brietbart news editor Milo Yiannopoulos.
Thunderstorms, Heavy Downpours, Gusty Wind In StoreUse caution on the road as wet weather returns.
DUI Suspect Shot, Killed Near North Lake Tahoe; Had Held Passenger HostageDeputies say they were forced to fire on a DUI suspect who held a passenger hostage at gunpoint.
Commercial Marijuana Growers Buying Up Space In Sacramento At Unprecedented RateMany are determined to make Sacramento the "marijuana hub" of the West Coast.
Call Kurtis: Lightning Is In The Forecast, How Should You Prepare?There's no telling when and where a lightning bolt will strike. If you're not prepared, you could be on your own to replace lots of pricey electronics and appliances.