Top Stories

Authorities Warn: Don't Cause An Incident, Look From A DistanceThe storm that rolled through over the weekend is making for some dramatic scenes in nature, but authorities are warning people to look from a distance so they don't become part of a dramatic rescue.
Judge: San Francisco Can't Be Sued Over Death By ImmigrantA federal judge says San Francisco cannot be held liable for the death of a woman who authorities say was shot and killed by a man who was in the country illegally.
I-80 In Sierra Reopened Following Cleanup Of Mudslide, Downed LinesCaltrans is reopening westbound Interstate 80 after a mudslide had the road closed for hours.
Sacramento Kings' Twitter Account Throws Major Shade At Warriors FansThe New Year is just over a week old, but we may already have a contender for subtweet of the year.
Man, 56, Trapped By Rising Waters Rescued By Sacramento Fire CrewsCrews have rescued a man trapped by rising waters along the American River Monday morning.
Shark Sghting Forces Closure Of SoCal BeachA two-mile stretch of Orange County shoreline has been closed after a large shark was spotted.

Top Video

Noon Forecast - Jan. 9, 2017Laura Skirde has all the details on the coming storm.
Lunch Break: Blistering LettuceOur produce man Michael Marks is in the Good Day studio talking about blistering lettuce!
Pioneer Cabin Tree Falls In Calaveras County During StormSunday’s storm has claimed an iconic Calaveras County tree.
Another Storm Headed For NorCal On TuesdayHundreds fled homes as a massive winter storm packing heavy rain, damaging winds and lightning caused mudslides and widespread flooding in Northern California and Nevada.
Sierra Getting Slammed By Wet, Windy WeatherA mudslide closed part of I-80 through the early morning hours.
Lefty's Grill Floods In Nevada CountyRain is causing all kinds of havoc after a creek overflowed.
Dry Creek Park In Roseville Faces FloodingThis little boy says the river looks dangerous.

Sports News & Buzz

Keidel: Big Ben, Bell And Brown RollThe Steelers' offense overwhelmed the Dolphins in the NFL Wild Card round, as Roethlisberger, Brown and Bell lived up to the hype.
Raiders Look To Build On 1st Playoff Berth In 14 YearsInstead of thoughts of a Super Bowl, the Raiders lost a chance at the division and then their first playoff game in 14 years with a 27-14 loss to Houston on Saturday.
49ers Interview Sean McVay For Coach, Brandon Beane For GMThe San Francisco 49ers interviewed Washington offensive coordinator Sean McVay for the team's vacant head coaching job and Carolina assistant general manager Brandon Beane for the GM job on Monday.
Sacramento Kings' Twitter Account Throws Major Shade At Warriors FansThe New Year is just over a week old, but we may already have a contender for subtweet of the year.

Marijuana In California

Pot Advocates To Hand Out Joints At Trump InaugurationA group of marijuana legalization advocates plan to hand out thousands of joints during President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.
California Looking For Ways To Store, Track Marijuana CashNow, elected leaders from states with legal weed including California and Massachusetts are reaching out to federal regulators.
Proposed Law Would Allow Nurse Practitioners In Mass. To Prescribe Medical MarijuanaCertified nurse practitioners would be allowed to authorize medical marijuana use by patients under new rules proposed by Massachusetts health officials.
Study: Pot Legalization Changes Teens' Perspective On MarijuanaIn some cases where pot is now legal, as is the case in California, young kids were significantly less aware of the potential harmful effects of pot and many were more likely to smoke.
Police Find 250 Pounds Marijuana In California Man's CarMaryland authorities say a California man is facing charges after 250 pounds of marijuana was found in a vehicle he was driving.
Illicit Marijuana Farms Decimate Western WildlifeTony Magarrell isn't very relaxed for someone who just spent a week in the lush backcountry canyons of Lassen National Forest, 165 miles northwest of Reno.

Politics

California Enlists Former Top Lawyer Eric Holder To Defend State Against TrumpVowing to protect California's values and constitutional guarantees, Democratic leaders in the state Legislature selected former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder to serve as outside counsel to advise their legal strategy against the incoming Trump administration.
Trump Presidency Puts California Legislature In Defense ModeAs California lawmakers return to Sacramento on Wednesday, liberal dreams of expanding safety-net benefits and providing health coverage to immigrants are giving way to a new vision revolving around a feverish push to protect gains racked up in the past.
Mormon Tabernacle Choir Singer Quits Over Scheduled Performance At Trump InaugurationA member of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir says she has resigned from the famed group over its decision to perform at next month's inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.
California Reaches Agreements With 2 More Labor UnionsGov. Jerry Brown's administration has reached new contract agreements with unions representing about 12,000 maintenance workers and 6,000 psychiatric technicians.
Donald Trump Picks Fast Food Executive, Donor To Head Labor DepartmentAndrew Puzder heads CKE Restaurants Holdings, the parent company of Carl's Jr., Hardee's and other chains. In 2010, he published a book called "Job Creation: How it Really Works and Why Government Doesn't Understand It."
Supermajorities Could Spark Conflicts Among California DemocratsNow that voters have created Democratic supermajorities in both houses of the California Legislature, they should expect to see more conflict between liberals and moderates in the party and even tension with Gov. Jerry Brown, another Democrat.

Eat.See.Play

Best Consignment Shops In Sacramento To Sell Clothing And AccessoriesBuying designer apparel and accessories can be quite expensive; Sacramento consignment shops, offering new or very gently used high-end clothing at reduced prices, have become very popular.
Best Signature Cocktails In SacramentoNorthern California is known world-wide for producing exceptional wines and unique craft beers, but local mixologists are also pushing the envelope of traditional standards of excellence with handcrafted, signature cocktails.
Book Gift Guide For The Sports Enthusiast In Your Life
9 Non-Fiction Books To Give As Presents This Year
Best Bars In Sacramento To Ring In 2017After such a tumultuous year, many locals are eager to usher out 2016 with a bang rather than a whimper. Bars in the Sacramento area offer many options on New Year’s Eve, including live music of every kind, cocktails, special events, dancing and even a midnight money drop.
Best Books For Kids This Holiday Season
4 Course Hanukkah Dinner RecipeWant to spice up Hanukkah dinner this year? Try this complete four course meal!
New Year's Eve Party DIY GuideAre you hosting New Year's Eve this year? Be the host with the most, all with the help of these easy DIY tips!

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia